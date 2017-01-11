& cplSiteName &

WiCipedia: Automation Natives & Forging Your Own Path

Eryn Leavens
8/4/2017
50%
50%

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Preparing toddlers for robots; gender preferences in the office; Tesla makes an innovative (and long-overdue) move; and more.

Join Women in Comms for its upcoming networking breakfast in Denver, Colorado, on September 28 where we'll be tackling the question of, "what's the matter with the tech industry?"

  • Just as parents are getting used to the idea of raising digital natives -- children born with iPhones as hands, essentially -- a new challenge has cropped up: children of automation. Kids born in 2017 have automation to look forward to in their future jobs, homes, vehicles and pretty much every other aspect of their lives, so they better be acquainted from the get-go. In a New York Times article titled, "How to Prepare Preschoolers for an Automated Economy," the authors explain that, "To prepare [for an automated world], children need to start as early as preschool. Foundational skills that affect whether people thrive or fall behind in the modern economy are developed early, and achievement gaps appear before kindergarten." In fact, the education emphasis has recently shifted from sitting behind a computer and coding to moving around and working with machines, i.e., robots. (See The Hidden (Human) Cost of Automation , NFV, SDN, Big Data – It's All About Automation and Will AI Create More Jobs Than It Destroys?)

    The Robots Are Coming (for Your Kid's Toys)
    Tufts Researcher Amanda Sullivan works with young children on her new 'robot curriculum.'
    Tufts Researcher Amanda Sullivan works with young children on her new "robot curriculum."

  • A surprising new poll finds that men are still the preferred co-worker gender for the majority of people, MSN reports. Furthermore, gender diversity in the office wasn't even found to be important to most people. While more than 90% of people said they were fine with having either a male or female supervisor, only 6% of men and women stated that they prefer to work alongside female coworkers. We can't say we understand this one, though we're open to interpretations in the comments. See the full poll results below. (See AT&T's Donovan: Women Adapt Faster Than Men and WiCipedia: Eradicating Pay Gaps & Squashing Bro Culture.)

    What Gives?

  • Think tech is so jam-packed with nerds that it can't possibly be cool? Think again. Vogue Codes from Vogue Australia is all about the movers and shakers of the fashion industry who have used tech to elevate their brands. Body + Soul profiled two ladies who forged their own paths with tech in unique ways that are all about following passion. ClassPass founder and Vogue Codes speaker Payal Kadakia, and Taryn Williams of theright.fit, a talent booking agency, have proven that, "Technology allows you to really dream up anything you want to do," as Williams says. Both women also stress the need for new skills that may be uncomfortable but that are crucial to stay at the top of your game. Kadakia adds, "You can always hire people with the right skill set, but success is more about a person's tenacity, passion and drive ... Build it and get it out there so that you can get feedback as quickly as possible ... Nothing will ever go 100 per cent according to plan, so it's how you adapt and move on." (See WiCipedia: The Cool Tech Girl & Rallycross Racing.)

  • Tesla recently took a step in the right direction for Silicon Valley at large as the company hired its first female, African American board member. Ebony Media CEO Linda Johnson Rice joined the mostly white, mostly male board, CNBC says. The hope is that the forward-thinking company's move will be a harbinger of change for other similar companies in the Valley and beyond. Though this article from A Plus about Michelle Obama is a harsh reminder that even minorities who make it to the very top still experience prejudice. (See WiCipedia: The Barbie & Unicorn Edition, SBA Leader: It's Time to Get Women on Board and Skillsoft Puts Women in Action to Improve Culture.)

  • The hacker community has historically been very male-dominant, but Facebook is setting out to change that. Forbes explains that Facebook's Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos is tackling diversity head-on at the social media site, and will not tolerate injustices against minorities in the field. Using sexual harassment incidences at hacker conference DEF CON as an example, Stamos said, "Every single person at the conference can make sure they're treating people fairly and that they're calling out behavior they think is unacceptable." Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, added, "'What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas' does not apply to harassing women in tech." (See Verizon CISO Paves Way for Women in Cybersecurity and Does Facebook Have a Code for Gender Bias?)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Women in Comms Audio
    Archived Audio
    Twitter Feed
    Women's Watercooler
    Discussion Boards
    May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
    UN Women HeForShe
    spc_Dunphy
    April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
    Do you know women in tech?
    Sarah Thomas
    March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
    Swedish Mansplaining
    ErynLeavens
    March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
    Women's History Month
    Sarah Thomas
    February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
    The career-break penalty
    Sarah Thomas
    February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
    Risk taking differences
    Sarah Thomas
    February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
    Upcoming WiC Events!
    Sarah Thomas
    January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
    Chatbots: a big opp for women?
    Sarah Thomas
    Contribute Here
    Upcoming Live Events
    September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
    November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Women in Comms Poll
    WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
    WiC wants to hear your stories, experiences and impressions of the comms industry.

     Take our short survey here!
    Infographics
    AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
    Women in Comms Video
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
    8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

    Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
    7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

    AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
    7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

    Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
    7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

    Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
    LRTV Interviews
    Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
    7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
    7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

    By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Intel Ushers in the Revolutionary 5G Era
    6|28|17   |   5:00   |   (1) comment

    5G will bring job opportunities for women in telco and IT, as well as a whole new era of communications for consumers and industries of all kinds, says Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Infinera's Sales Director Paints Tech's Big Picture
    6|21|17   |   4:14   |   (1) comment

    Shannon Williams, Infinera's director of sales, shares how she achieves work's many balancing acts -- between her role and the broader company, today and tomorrow's tech and more.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Parallel Wireless Founder Takes the Non-Traditional Path
    6|14|17   |   3:34   |   (2) comments

    And that's made all the difference for Kaitki Agarwal, who shares her story and advice, as well as her perspective on wireless network evolutions with WiC in Austin.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Ciena Takes a Broad View of Diversity
    6|7|17   |   4:36   |   (1) comment

    Building the best team at Ciena and opening up new market opportunities means incorporating diversity of all kinds, according to its director of business development, Emmanuelle Cahane.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Boingo CMO: Why We Need More Female Leaders
    5|31|17   |   6:32   |   (1) comment

    Companies make more money when there are women in leadership, Boingo CMO Dawn Callahan says. She shares why there can never be too many women in leadership roles in the tech industry and how to increase today's numbers.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Yvette Kanouff Shares Cisco's Automation Equation
    5|31|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Yvette Kanouff, senior vice president and general manager of the service provider business at Cisco, tells BCE attendees how the vendor is helping operators and enterprises automate their networks to be simpler, faster, scalable and self-healing.