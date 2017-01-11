WiC Radio: Tune In to Hear the Ovum Outlook

An oft-cited reason for the lack of women in tech careers is the small pool of those with STEM-related degrees to draw from. Women get discouraged away from STEM much earlier than the collegiate level, but the ramifications are often first seen in universities.

For example, according to the National Science Foundation, women earned more than 57% of bachelor's degrees in the last ten years, but those with STEM, or science, technology, engineering or math-related degrees, fell to below 20%. The tide may be changing as a younger generation rejects stereotypes and embraces STEM and an emphasis is put on recruiting and retaining women, but there's no doubt there's more work to be done. (See STEMing the Decline: Scientists Appeal to the Next Generation and WiC Poll: Start Young to Improve the Pipeline.)

As the director of research and analysis for Ovum Ltd. and a principal analyst on Ovum's higher education team, Nicole Engelbert has a unique perspective into both the technologies driving the industry forward today and the collegiate landscape that is feeding into our industry. Engelbert, a former director of admissions at Plaza College in New York, has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology to improve their recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

— Sarah Thomas, , Director, Women in Comms