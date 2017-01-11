& cplSiteName &

WiC in Denver: What's the Matter With Tech?

Sarah Thomas
9/12/2017
50%
50%

You're not alone if you've been reading the headlines coming out of the tech world all year and thinking, "What's the matter with our industry?" A pretty bleak picture has been painted with the litany of scandals and everyday sexism coming to light in 2017. It's been illuminating, to say the least.

Call us eternal optimists, but we here at Women in Comms maintain that the tech industry is still an exciting and rewarding place for women, and we need women in the industry more than ever! That's why we're excited to come together with our members in Denver this month to discuss, first of all, what's going on today in our broader tech industry, and then also what needs to be done to improve the situation for our current and future female workforce, how we can do so as an industry and what each of us can do individually. (See Google Fires Engineer Over Gender Manifesto, Hey Men of Silicon Valley, Stop Being Creepy!, Uber Drains the Swamp, but Is It Too Deep?, Silicon Valley Writer Foresees End of Bro Culture and Culture in Crisis: What's Next for Uber & Tech?)

To register for the upcoming WiC breakfast and panel in Denver on Thursday, September 28, sign up free right here. We look forward to seeing you all there!

After networking and breakfast, Light Reading editor and moderator Kelsey Ziser will be joined on a panel by a diverse group of speakers spanning service providers to startups, including:

  • Sara Baack, Chief Marketing Officer of data center operator Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX)
  • Randy Levensalor, Leading Member of the Network Virtualization Team at innovation and R&D lab CableLabs
  • Jacqueline Ros, Co-Founder and Chief Community Officer at safety wearable startup Revolar.com
  • Jill Stark, Region President, Enterprise Sales at Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S)

We'll also share the results from our inaugural 2017 survey of women in comms, including such tidbits as: more than half of women in comms do not feel they have the same opportunities for advancement as their male colleagues; 81% have felt treated differently because of their gender; and 80% see incidents of unconscious bias play out in their company. We promise there will be stats on the positive side too, like 58% think the industry has gotten better for women over the past 20 years, and 60% think that their company does not have a problem with diversity and inclusion. (See Calling All Women in Comms: Share Your Story!)

We hope you will join us for what will be an engaging, enlightening and always entertaining morning ahead of day two of the NFV & Carrier SDN conference. Register for the free event and find out more details right here. See you in the mountains soon!

— Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Sarah Thomas
50%
50%
Sarah Thomas,
 User Rank: Blogger
9/12/2017 | 10:17:39 AM
Questions?
I hope you all can make it to Denver for this great event (and the equally great Carrier SDN & NFV event around it). As always, if you can't (which I sadly cannot this time), please feel free to leave your questions for the panelists here, and we'll be sure to get them answered!
Women in Comms Audio
Archived Audio
Twitter Feed
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
UN Women HeForShe
spc_Dunphy
April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
Do you know women in tech?
Sarah Thomas
March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
Swedish Mansplaining
ErynLeavens
March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
Women's History Month
Sarah Thomas
February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
The career-break penalty
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
Risk taking differences
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
Upcoming WiC Events!
Sarah Thomas
January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
Chatbots: a big opp for women?
Sarah Thomas
Contribute Here
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
All Upcoming Live Events
Women in Comms Poll
WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
WiC wants to hear your stories, experiences and impressions of the comms industry.

 Take our short survey here!
Infographics
AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
Women in Comms Video
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMware VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Ushers in the Revolutionary 5G Era
6|28|17   |   5:00   |   (1) comment

5G will bring job opportunities for women in telco and IT, as well as a whole new era of communications for consumers and industries of all kinds, says Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Infinera's Sales Director Paints Tech's Big Picture
6|21|17   |   4:14   |   (1) comment

Shannon Williams, Infinera's director of sales, shares how she achieves work's many balancing acts -- between her role and the broader company, today and tomorrow's tech and more.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Parallel Wireless Founder Takes the Non-Traditional Path
6|14|17   |   3:34   |   (2) comments

And that's made all the difference for Kaitki Agarwal, who shares her story and advice, as well as her perspective on wireless network evolutions with WiC in Austin.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Ciena Takes a Broad View of Diversity
6|7|17   |   4:36   |   (1) comment

Building the best team at Ciena and opening up new market opportunities means incorporating diversity of all kinds, according to its director of business development, Emmanuelle Cahane.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Boingo CMO: Why We Need More Female Leaders
5|31|17   |   6:32   |   (1) comment

Companies make more money when there are women in leadership, Boingo CMO Dawn Callahan says. She shares why there can never be too many women in leadership roles in the tech industry and how to increase today's numbers.