WiC in Denver: What's the Matter With Tech?

You're not alone if you've been reading the headlines coming out of the tech world all year and thinking, "What's the matter with our industry?" A pretty bleak picture has been painted with the litany of scandals and everyday sexism coming to light in 2017. It's been illuminating, to say the least.

Call us eternal optimists, but we here at Women in Comms maintain that the tech industry is still an exciting and rewarding place for women, and we need women in the industry more than ever! That's why we're excited to come together with our members in Denver this month to discuss, first of all, what's going on today in our broader tech industry, and then also what needs to be done to improve the situation for our current and future female workforce, how we can do so as an industry and what each of us can do individually. (See Google Fires Engineer Over Gender Manifesto, Hey Men of Silicon Valley, Stop Being Creepy!, Uber Drains the Swamp, but Is It Too Deep?, Silicon Valley Writer Foresees End of Bro Culture and Culture in Crisis: What's Next for Uber & Tech?)

To register for the upcoming WiC breakfast and panel in Denver on Thursday, September 28, sign up free right here . We look forward to seeing you all there!

After networking and breakfast, Light Reading editor and moderator Kelsey Ziser will be joined on a panel by a diverse group of speakers spanning service providers to startups, including:

Sara Baack, Chief Marketing Officer of data center operator Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX)

Randy Levensalor, Leading Member of the Network Virtualization Team at innovation and R&D lab CableLabs

Jacqueline Ros, Co-Founder and Chief Community Officer at safety wearable startup Revolar.com

Jill Stark, Region President, Enterprise Sales at Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S)

We'll also share the results from our inaugural 2017 survey of women in comms, including such tidbits as: more than half of women in comms do not feel they have the same opportunities for advancement as their male colleagues; 81% have felt treated differently because of their gender; and 80% see incidents of unconscious bias play out in their company. We promise there will be stats on the positive side too, like 58% think the industry has gotten better for women over the past 20 years, and 60% think that their company does not have a problem with diversity and inclusion. (See Calling All Women in Comms: Share Your Story!)

We hope you will join us for what will be an engaging, enlightening and always entertaining morning ahead of day two of the NFV & Carrier SDN conference. Register for the free event and find out more details right here. See you in the mountains soon!

— Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms