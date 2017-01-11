|
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7/12/2017
Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
About Women in Comms
Women in Comms Members
Women in Comms Audio Archived Audio
More Information
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
UN Women HeForShe
spc_Dunphy April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
Do you know women in tech?
Sarah Thomas March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
Swedish Mansplaining
ErynLeavens March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
Women's History Month
Sarah Thomas February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
The career-break penalty
Sarah Thomas February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
Risk taking differences
Sarah Thomas February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
Upcoming WiC Events!
Sarah Thomas January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
Chatbots: a big opp for women?
Sarah Thomas
Upcoming Live Events
All Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
Women in Comms Poll
WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
Infographics
Women in Comms Video