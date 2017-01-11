& cplSiteName &

Verizon, Boingo Offer Returnships in LA

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/13/2017
50%
50%

LOS ANGELES -- We’re excited to announce that we have partnered with Verizon Digital Media Services and Boingo Wireless to launch a Path Forward return to work program in Los Angeles. Click the links to learn more about each company.

As a part of our program, Verizon and Boingo are offering 16-week paid return to work internships aka “returnships” starting in September and October 2017. Path Forward works with its partners to bring workshops, professional development and networking opportunities to caregivers who are returning to work.

To kick off the Los Angeles program, we’ll be hosting a free Career Restart Seminar on July 24th from 5-8pm where you will have a chance to meet recruiters from Verizon Digital Media Services and Boingo. Path Forward’s Executive Director, Tami Forman, will also be presenting information on how to restart your career with a return to work internship and offer advice on how to apply. Fill out this form to get an invite to the seminar.

If you are a Los Angeles area professional looking to restart your career after time spent caregiving, Verizon and Boingo will begin accepting applications next week for opportunities that span a wide range of functions including marketing, finance, HR and engineering. Boingo is a leading Wi-Fi, DAS and small cell company that powers the wireless networks at airports, stadiums, military bases and other venues. It’s been named one of the Best Places To Work In LA two years running. Verizon Digital Media Services offers an industry-leading, end-to-end digital media platform to prepare, deliver, display and monetize online content. The Path Forward program is open to mid-career professionals who have at least five years of professional experience and are looking to return to work after taking a career pause of at least two years for caregiving. If you know someone who is looking to return to work, please share information about our program with them.

Stay tuned to our site and newsletter for updated job listings from our partners. If you want more information about bringing a Path Forward program to your company, fill out this form or email us at hello@pathforward.org.

Boingo Wireless Inc.
Verizon Digital Media Services

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Women in Comms Audio
Archived Audio
Twitter Feed
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
UN Women HeForShe
spc_Dunphy
April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
Do you know women in tech?
Sarah Thomas
March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
Swedish Mansplaining
ErynLeavens
March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
Women's History Month
Sarah Thomas
February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
The career-break penalty
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
Risk taking differences
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
Upcoming WiC Events!
Sarah Thomas
January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
Chatbots: a big opp for women?
Sarah Thomas
Contribute Here
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
All Upcoming Live Events
Women in Comms Poll
WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
WiC wants to hear your stories, experiences and impressions of the comms industry.

 Take our short survey here!
Infographics
AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
Women in Comms Video
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Ushers in the Revolutionary 5G Era
6|28|17   |   5:00   |   (1) comment

5G will bring job opportunities for women in telco and IT, as well as a whole new era of communications for consumers and industries of all kinds, says Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Infinera's Sales Director Paints Tech's Big Picture
6|21|17   |   4:14   |   (1) comment

Shannon Williams, Infinera's director of sales, shares how she achieves work's many balancing acts -- between her role and the broader company, today and tomorrow's tech and more.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Parallel Wireless Founder Takes the Non-Traditional Path
6|14|17   |   3:34   |   (2) comments

And that's made all the difference for Kaitki Agarwal, who shares her story and advice, as well as her perspective on wireless network evolutions with WiC in Austin.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Ciena Takes a Broad View of Diversity
6|7|17   |   4:36   |   (1) comment

Building the best team at Ciena and opening up new market opportunities means incorporating diversity of all kinds, according to its director of business development, Emmanuelle Cahane.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Boingo CMO: Why We Need More Female Leaders
5|31|17   |   6:32   |   (1) comment

Companies make more money when there are women in leadership, Boingo CMO Dawn Callahan says. She shares why there can never be too many women in leadership roles in the tech industry and how to increase today's numbers.
LRTV Documentaries
Yvette Kanouff Shares Cisco's Automation Equation
5|31|17   |     |   (1) comment

Yvette Kanouff, senior vice president and general manager of the service provider business at Cisco, tells BCE attendees how the vendor is helping operators and enterprises automate their networks to be simpler, faster, scalable and self-healing.
LRTV Documentaries
BCE 2017: Intel's Take on Network Transformation
5|24|17   |     |   (0) comments

In this BCE 2017 keynote, Lynn Comp discusses Intel's vision for areas such as analytics, automation and service assurance. For more videos and BCE coverage, see http://www.lightreading.com/bce.asp.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.