Verizon, Boingo Offer Returnships in LA

LOS ANGELES -- We’re excited to announce that we have partnered with Verizon Digital Media Services and Boingo Wireless to launch a Path Forward return to work program in Los Angeles. Click the links to learn more about each company.

As a part of our program, Verizon and Boingo are offering 16-week paid return to work internships aka “returnships” starting in September and October 2017. Path Forward works with its partners to bring workshops, professional development and networking opportunities to caregivers who are returning to work.

To kick off the Los Angeles program, we’ll be hosting a free Career Restart Seminar on July 24th from 5-8pm where you will have a chance to meet recruiters from Verizon Digital Media Services and Boingo. Path Forward’s Executive Director, Tami Forman, will also be presenting information on how to restart your career with a return to work internship and offer advice on how to apply. Fill out this form to get an invite to the seminar.

If you are a Los Angeles area professional looking to restart your career after time spent caregiving, Verizon and Boingo will begin accepting applications next week for opportunities that span a wide range of functions including marketing, finance, HR and engineering. Boingo is a leading Wi-Fi, DAS and small cell company that powers the wireless networks at airports, stadiums, military bases and other venues. It’s been named one of the Best Places To Work In LA two years running. Verizon Digital Media Services offers an industry-leading, end-to-end digital media platform to prepare, deliver, display and monetize online content. The Path Forward program is open to mid-career professionals who have at least five years of professional experience and are looking to return to work after taking a career pause of at least two years for caregiving. If you know someone who is looking to return to work, please share information about our program with them.

Stay tuned to our site and newsletter for updated job listings from our partners. If you want more information about bringing a Path Forward program to your company, fill out this form or email us at hello@pathforward.org.

Boingo Wireless Inc.

Verizon Digital Media Services