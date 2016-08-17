& cplSiteName &

Uber's HR Nightmare: Company Investigates Sexual Harassment Claims

Sarah Thomas
2/21/2017
50%
50%

Inside the walls of Uber is what you might call an HR nightmare -- except human resources itself is perpetuating the nightmare.

Former Uber Engineer Susan Fowler, who left the company in December, says she was subjected to sexual harassment and discrimination since day one on the job and was punished, lied to and ignored when she tried to report it to both the HR department and her higher-ups.

Fowler made the allegations Sunday in a personal blog post, "Reflecting on one very, very strange year at Uber," accounting for why she left the ride-sharing company after only one year and lobbing some seriously shocking accusations against it.

Travis Kalanick, co-founder and CEO of the multi-billion dollar company, responded Sunday Tweeting that what was described in Fowler's blog is "abhorrent & against everything we believe in." As a result, Uber has hired former US Attorney General Eric Holder and his law partner Tammy Albarran to conduct an independent review into the issues Fowler outlined, along with Uber board member Arianna Huffington, General Counsel Angela Padilla and Chief Human Resources Officer Liane Hornsey.

Women in Comms' first networking breakfast and panel of 2017 is coming up on Wednesday, March 22, in Denver, Colorado, ahead of day two of the Cable Next-Gen Strategies conference. Register here to join us for what will be a great morning!

As for the allegations, Fowler says that on her first day on her new engineering team at Uber, her direct manager propositioned her for sex over chat. She took screen shots that she immediately shared with HR and upper management. While they agreed with her that this constituted harassment, they told her it was his first mistake and not a punishable one given that he was a "high performer." Fowler was also told she could join a new team or expect a justifiably bad performance review from this manager.

From there it only got worse as Fowler heard from other female engineers that it was not, in fact, even close to his first offense, even though all the women were told that and none got any retribution. Fowler also reported that the company culture was one in which managers would fight their peers and undermine their supervisors in attempts to take their jobs. The end result was chaos with projects being abandoned, nothing getting done and employees living in fear of reorganizations.

Fowler reports attempting to transfer several times, but being blocked because of so-called "performance problems" and bad reviews. She experienced several more incidences of sexism in the workplace, all of which she documented and submitted to HR. HR, however, suggested she was the common thread in all these problems, and her manager suggested she might be fired for reporting his manager to HR.

Fowler didn't name names in her blog post, nor share her documentation, but that should become clear in Uber's investigation into her accusations. As part of this, Uber says it will also look at overall diversity and inclusion. Kalanick wrote in an email to employees, obtained by Fortune, that it has 15.1% females in engineering, product management and scientist roles, a number that has not changed substantively in the last year and that is more or less in line with other major tech companies. He said the company will publish a broader diversity report in the coming months. (See A Vast Valley: Tech's Inexcusable Gender Gap.)

As TechCrunch points out in a blog post today, Uber isn't the only company still grappling with, and mishandling, sexism and sexual harassment in the workforce. This month's lawsuit against Magic Leap is another extreme example, but women -- and men -- working in the Valley have similar stories to share about their own experiences of sexism, bias and discrimination. It's a culture that's become endemic in the Valley. While it's often hard to prove sexism in lawsuits, public accounts like Fowler's help expose the problem and are hopefully a first step to changing toxic company cultures. (See Is Magic Leap a Mirage of Misogyny & Deceit?, Ellen Pao Returns to VC to Tackle Tech Diversity and Tales From the Valley: Bias, Sexism & Worse.)

— Sarah Thomas, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, Director, Women in Comms

(2)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Sarah Thomas
50%
50%
Sarah Thomas,
 User Rank: Blogger
2/21/2017 | 3:21:27 PM
No lawsuit?
I wonder why Fowler decided not to file a lawsuit against Uber. She seems to have grounds and documentation for it. Sexual harassment suits don't typically end in the victim's favor, however, so maybe she felt like this was retribution enough, since she has a new job. At the least, I think she should have named-and-shamed the people she is talking about and shared her screen shots and documentation.
Sarah Thomas
50%
50%
Sarah Thomas,
 User Rank: Blogger
2/21/2017 | 3:19:52 PM
Bad times at Uber
Not a good year for Uber at all. Gizmodo lays out its most recent mistakes in a post today:

After a massively successful #DeleteUber campaign, which protested Kalanick's weak response to the Muslim ban and his involvement in Trump's business advisory council, the company lost 200,000 customers. After that, the CEO severed ties with the president in an attempt to earn back customers, but the company is seemingly unable to avoid scandals.

The company has also been accused of union-busting, had to pay out $20 million to workers after promising drivers "exaggerated" wageslost $2.2 billion in 2016, has a murder problem, and doesn't always do a great job of handling customers' sexual harassment claims.
Women in Comms Audio
Archived Audio
Twitter Feed
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
February 17, 2017 3:18:28 PM
The career-break penalty
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
Risk taking differences
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
Upcoming WiC Events!
Sarah Thomas
January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
Chatbots: a big opp for women?
Sarah Thomas
December 16, 2016 12:35:29 PM
Why do ambitious women have flat heads?
ErynLeavens
October 12, 2016 11:44:12 AM
Join us in London on Tuesday!
Sarah Thomas
September 23, 2016 10:59:01 AM
women in PE
Sarah Thomas
September 13, 2016 9:44:24 AM
WiC Virtual Book Group?
TeleWRTRLiz
Contribute Here
Upcoming Live Events
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Women in Comms Poll
ENTER WIC's LEADING LIGHTS AWARDS
Know an inspiring woman, tech pioneer or female-led startup to watch?

 Nominate her in WiC's annual Leading Lights Awards here!
Infographics
Women in Comms Video
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Manager: Develop a Career Game Plan
12|14|16   |   4:37   |   (2) comments

Don't leave your career to chance -- make a plan, find an advocate and build a support network, advises Intel Engineering Manager Lorna Keane.
LRTV Interviews
No Stopping Cable's Ethernet Gains
12|9|16   |     |   (0) comments

Vertical Systems' Erin Dunne explains why US cable operators, which now command a record-high 26% of the Ethernet market, will keep boosting their share.
LRTV Interviews
Can Cable Climb Upmarket?
12|7|16   |     |   (0) comments

Carol Wilson and Alan Breznick assess cable's prospects for winning more enterprises in a landscape rocked by corporate M&A activity.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
TalkTalk Exec: Find Your North Star at Work
12|7|16   |   3:38   |   (1) comment

Women need to find their purpose, a professional North Star, and create a personal board for themselves, according to Alex Tempest, director of partners at TalkTalk Business.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Korn Ferry Consultant: How to Find, Cultivate & Be the Best Talent
11|30|16   |   4:10   |   (2) comments

Erin Callaghan, a managing consultant for Korn Ferry Futurestep, shares strategies for companies to improve how they recruit and for women to ensure they don't get lost in the pipeline.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Meet the Future Workforce: New Faces, Expectations & Motivations
10|19|16   |   5:33   |   (2) comments

Millennials and their younger peers, Gen Z, expect more out of their network and more out of their work. Intel's Lynn Comp shares how the industry can prepare for this new generation of workers.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Windstream Puts the Person in Company Personality
10|12|16   |   4:22   |   (2) comments

When it comes to company culture, Windstream focuses on the network and the people behind it, with an emphasis on the latter, its SVP of Carrier Operations Beth Lackey says.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How to See Clearly Through the Workplace Gender Lens
10|5|16   |   4:28   |   (1) comment

There are differences in how men and women experience culture in the workplace, and Vodafone America's Megan Doberneck explains how to create one that benefits everyone.
LRTV Interviews
Verizon Takes Next Step on Biz Virtualization Journey
9|26|16   |   4:38   |   (2) comments

At September's NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver, Light Reading sat down with Victoria Lonker, director of Product and New Business Innovation at Verizon, to chat about where the carrier is with delivering virtualized services to business customers.
Between the CEOs
CEO Chat: Intel's Alexis Black Bjorlin
8|17|16   |   06:23   |   (0) comments

Join us for an in-depth interview between Steve Saunders of Light Reading and Alexis Black Bjorlin of Intel as they discuss the release of the company's Silicon Photonics platform, its performance, long-term prospects, customer expectations and much more.