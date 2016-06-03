& cplSiteName &

Twitter Loses Its Head of Diversity & HR

Sarah Thomas
2/7/2017
50%
50%

Both the vice president of diversity and inclusion and head of HR are out at Twitter already this year, more bad news for the social network, which has struggled to diversify its employee base -- amongst other struggles.

Sources tell TechCrunch that Twitter Inc. 's VP of Diversity and Inclusion Jeffrey Siminoff is leaving at the end of the month, on his own accord, and the company confirmed that HR lead Renee Atwood has already left.

Like most tech companies in the Valley, Twitter has struggled to diversify away from its largely white and male employee base. It released a diversity report last month, noting that it met its modest targets for 2016 and outlining how it's improving things like parental leave and is building a culture of inclusion. The numbers, however, are still low with its workforce made up of 37% women and 11% underrepresented minorities. In technical roles, it is 15% women and 9% underrepresented minorities. (See A Vast Valley: Tech's Inexcusable Gender Gap, What Facebook's Recruiting Woes Tell Us and Apple Votes Down Diversity Proposal.)

Women in Comms' first networking breakfast and panel of 2017 is coming up on Wednesday, March 22, in Denver, Colorado, ahead of day two of the Cable Next-Gen Strategies conference. Register here to join us for what will be a great morning!

These two executive loses are just the latest in a long string of high-profile exits. Twitter has also long struggled to make money, grow its user base and effectively combat abuse on the social network.

The company said today that it's cracking down on harassment on its site with plans to identify blocked abusers and not let them create new profiles, show only "safe search" results without sensitive material and to collapse irrelevant or abusive replies. Both the search results and replies will still be available to those who seek them out, but Twitter is aiming to make them less visible on the social network. (See Why We Need Diversity Before AI Takes Over.)

The social network has also reportedly been seeking buyout offers, but nothing has come of it so far. (See Twitter Can't Find a Date, Just Wants to Stay Home & Binge-Watch The Bachelor.)

— Sarah Thomas, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, Director, Women in Comms

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Sarah Thomas
50%
50%
Sarah Thomas,
 User Rank: Blogger
2/7/2017 | 4:43:35 PM
diversity?
Twitter got a lot of pushback when Siminoff was appointed in 2015, given that they put an older white male in charge of diversity. Now it appears he's leaving right after Twitter releases its latest diversity report. Did he not move the needle enough?
Women in Comms Audio
Archived Audio
Twitter Feed
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
Chatbots: a big opp for women?
Sarah Thomas
December 16, 2016 12:35:29 PM
Why do ambitious women have flat heads?
ErynLeavens
October 12, 2016 11:44:12 AM
Join us in London on Tuesday!
Sarah Thomas
September 23, 2016 10:59:01 AM
women in PE
Sarah Thomas
September 13, 2016 9:44:24 AM
WiC Virtual Book Group?
TeleWRTRLiz
June 30, 2016 6:41:14 PM
Returnships?
Sarah Thomas
June 13, 2016 3:46:41 PM
Working harder than everyone else???
TeleWRTRLiz
June 3, 2016 2:35:00 PM
The assertiveness penalty
Sarah Thomas
Contribute Here
Women in Comms Poll
Intel Capital Diversity Fund
Know a female-led, communications-focused startup worthy of Intel's $125M Capital Diversity Fund?

Tell us more about it here!
Infographics
TechDay presents evidence, in infographic form, that suggests that while women in tech have made progress this year, there is still a long way to go.
Women in Comms Video
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Manager: Develop a Career Game Plan
12|14|16   |   4:37   |   (2) comments

Don't leave your career to chance -- make a plan, find an advocate and build a support network, advises Intel Engineering Manager Lorna Keane.
LRTV Interviews
No Stopping Cable's Ethernet Gains
12|9|16   |     |   (0) comments

Vertical Systems' Erin Dunne explains why US cable operators, which now command a record-high 26% of the Ethernet market, will keep boosting their share.
LRTV Interviews
Can Cable Climb Upmarket?
12|7|16   |     |   (0) comments

Carol Wilson and Alan Breznick assess cable's prospects for winning more enterprises in a landscape rocked by corporate M&A activity.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
TalkTalk Exec: Find Your North Star at Work
12|7|16   |   3:38   |   (1) comment

Women need to find their purpose, a professional North Star, and create a personal board for themselves, according to Alex Tempest, director of partners at TalkTalk Business.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Korn Ferry Consultant: How to Find, Cultivate & Be the Best Talent
11|30|16   |   4:10   |   (2) comments

Erin Callaghan, a managing consultant for Korn Ferry Futurestep, shares strategies for companies to improve how they recruit and for women to ensure they don't get lost in the pipeline.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Meet the Future Workforce: New Faces, Expectations & Motivations
10|19|16   |   5:33   |   (2) comments

Millennials and their younger peers, Gen Z, expect more out of their network and more out of their work. Intel's Lynn Comp shares how the industry can prepare for this new generation of workers.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Windstream Puts the Person in Company Personality
10|12|16   |   4:22   |   (2) comments

When it comes to company culture, Windstream focuses on the network and the people behind it, with an emphasis on the latter, its SVP of Carrier Operations Beth Lackey says.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How to See Clearly Through the Workplace Gender Lens
10|5|16   |   4:28   |   (1) comment

There are differences in how men and women experience culture in the workplace, and Vodafone America's Megan Doberneck explains how to create one that benefits everyone.
LRTV Interviews
Verizon Takes Next Step on Biz Virtualization Journey
9|26|16   |   4:38   |   (2) comments

At September's NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver, Light Reading sat down with Victoria Lonker, director of Product and New Business Innovation at Verizon, to chat about where the carrier is with delivering virtualized services to business customers.
Between the CEOs
CEO Chat: Intel's Alexis Black Bjorlin
8|17|16   |   06:23   |   (0) comments

Join us for an in-depth interview between Steve Saunders of Light Reading and Alexis Black Bjorlin of Intel as they discuss the release of the company's Silicon Photonics platform, its performance, long-term prospects, customer expectations and much more.