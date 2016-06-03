Twitter Loses Its Head of Diversity & HR

Both the vice president of diversity and inclusion and head of HR are out at Twitter already this year, more bad news for the social network, which has struggled to diversify its employee base -- amongst other struggles.

Sources tell TechCrunch that Twitter Inc. 's VP of Diversity and Inclusion Jeffrey Siminoff is leaving at the end of the month, on his own accord, and the company confirmed that HR lead Renee Atwood has already left.

Like most tech companies in the Valley, Twitter has struggled to diversify away from its largely white and male employee base. It released a diversity report last month, noting that it met its modest targets for 2016 and outlining how it's improving things like parental leave and is building a culture of inclusion. The numbers, however, are still low with its workforce made up of 37% women and 11% underrepresented minorities. In technical roles, it is 15% women and 9% underrepresented minorities. (See A Vast Valley: Tech's Inexcusable Gender Gap, What Facebook's Recruiting Woes Tell Us and Apple Votes Down Diversity Proposal.)

These two executive loses are just the latest in a long string of high-profile exits. Twitter has also long struggled to make money, grow its user base and effectively combat abuse on the social network.

The company said today that it's cracking down on harassment on its site with plans to identify blocked abusers and not let them create new profiles, show only "safe search" results without sensitive material and to collapse irrelevant or abusive replies. Both the search results and replies will still be available to those who seek them out, but Twitter is aiming to make them less visible on the social network. (See Why We Need Diversity Before AI Takes Over.)

The social network has also reportedly been seeking buyout offers, but nothing has come of it so far. (See Twitter Can't Find a Date, Just Wants to Stay Home & Binge-Watch The Bachelor.)

— Sarah Thomas, , Director, Women in Comms