Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor
Women in Comms is the first to admit that 2016 has been a crazy year for women, and particularly for women who work in tech. As a group, we've been through some major highs and lows over the past 12 months, and we're just about ready to turn over a new leaf in 2017.
Over Thanksgiving, we brought you a slideshow of The 8 Biggest Turkeys of WiC in 2016, breaking down just what a mess 2016 became for women in tech. Yet as we round the corner into a new year, we want to end on a more optimistic, uplifting note. Sure, shocking and embarrassing things have happened this year, but so have a lot of inspiring and fortuitous changes. We're pretty happy with what we've accomplished at Women in Comms in 2016, and we're incredibly proud of all of you brave, trailblazing women who are forging ahead through thick and thin.
Here's to a full, fabulous 2016 of glass ceiling shattering, bias breaking and manspreading shaming. We can't wait to see what 2017 brings. Click below to launch our slideshow of the best of the best for women in STEM in 2016, and make sure to share your favorite moments of 2016 (and hopes for 2017!) in the comments section below.
— Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading, and Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms