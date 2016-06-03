& cplSiteName &
SlideshowThe 8 Best Moments for WiC in 2016
Eryn Leavens
12/28/2016
Women in Comms is the first to admit that 2016 has been a crazy year for women, and particularly for women who work in tech. As a group, we've been through some major highs and lows over the past 12 months, and we're just about ready to turn over a new leaf in 2017.

Over Thanksgiving, we brought you a slideshow of The 8 Biggest Turkeys of WiC in 2016, breaking down just what a mess 2016 became for women in tech. Yet as we round the corner into a new year, we want to end on a more optimistic, uplifting note. Sure, shocking and embarrassing things have happened this year, but so have a lot of inspiring and fortuitous changes. We're pretty happy with what we've accomplished at Women in Comms in 2016, and we're incredibly proud of all of you brave, trailblazing women who are forging ahead through thick and thin.

Interested in joining Women in Comms on our mission to champion change, empower women and redress the gender imbalance in the comms industry? Visit WiC online and get in touch to learn more about how you can become a member!

Here's to a full, fabulous 2016 of glass ceiling shattering, bias breaking and manspreading shaming. We can't wait to see what 2017 brings. Click below to launch our slideshow of the best of the best for women in STEM in 2016, and make sure to share your favorite moments of 2016 (and hopes for 2017!) in the comments section below.

 

Most Badass Woman of 2016
We've heard it time and time again: It all starts with children. If we don't advocate for the youngest among us, who will? Malala Yousafzai, that's who. While not a woman in tech, Malala is by far the most badass advocate of women's rights that we can think of. The 19-year-old Pakistani activist is the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate and a strong advocate for girls' access to education and equal rights. We can't say enough about this courageous, inspiring woman who has already made such a mark on the world. (See BT's Security Boss: Tech Has No Age.)
— Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading, and Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms

