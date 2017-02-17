Sprint's McClendon – Trust Your Inner Voice

NEW YORK -- Sprint's Director of Technology Innovation & Architecture - Strategy, Planning and Development, Ginger McClendon, explains that while she's noticed more women at tech conferences, the telecom industry can still be a difficult place for women to break into and continues to have a culture of being cutthroat. McClendon discusses why listening to her inner voice helped propel her success in the architecture space; why she sought out mentors from other industries, countries and disciplines; and why she's made it a point to hire women who speak their minds.