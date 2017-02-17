|
Skilled Women Can Fuel Tech Growth
12/4/2017
LONDON, 12/4/2017 – There are skill shortages in many emerging technology areas, such as artificial intelligence, notes Carolyn Dawson, managing director of the TMT unit for KNect 365, an Informa business. Attracting and training more women to the tech field will help the industry grow faster and better explore a broader range of possibilities. Dawson heads the organization's TMT unit, running 100 tech events globally. Dawson explains the unpredictable nature of the events business and the challenges of attracting more women speakers in an interview conducted earlier this year at Light Reading's Women in Comms luncheon in London.
