Sigma's Michel: Digital Economy Demands Inclusion

In a digital economy, a company's success is based on its relationship with the end user and the experience that customer has in using a product or service, says Sigma Systems CTO Catherine Michel, speaking as a panelist at Light Reading's Women in Communications luncheon in London earlier this month. A male-dominated environment will miss out on key aspects of what enables products to succeed in the broader market, she notes, so equitable gender-neutral and race-neutral treatment is simply good business. Unconscious bias still exists and women face it every day, Michel says. The good news is that younger male colleagues are less naturally biased, she adds, and the digital economy is creating opportunities for greater engagement by women in a variety of ways -- not just as coders.