|
Sigma's Michel: Digital Economy Demands Inclusion
11/28/2017
In a digital economy, a company's success is based on its relationship with the end user and the experience that customer has in using a product or service, says Sigma Systems CTO Catherine Michel, speaking as a panelist at Light Reading's Women in Communications luncheon in London earlier this month. A male-dominated environment will miss out on key aspects of what enables products to succeed in the broader market, she notes, so equitable gender-neutral and race-neutral treatment is simply good business. Unconscious bias still exists and women face it every day, Michel says. The good news is that younger male colleagues are less naturally biased, she adds, and the digital economy is creating opportunities for greater engagement by women in a variety of ways -- not just as coders.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
About Women in Comms
Women in Comms Members
Women in Comms Audio
More Information
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
October 24, 2017 7:10:11 AM
Better Online Communication Makes Organization Sense
shirawinget May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
UN Women HeForShe
spc_Dunphy April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
Do you know women in tech?
Sarah Thomas March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
Swedish Mansplaining
ErynLeavens March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
Women's History Month
Sarah Thomas February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
The career-break penalty
Sarah Thomas February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
Risk taking differences
Sarah Thomas February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
Upcoming WiC Events!
Sarah Thomas
Women in Comms Poll
WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
Infographics
Women in Comms Video