Polycom Appoints Billie Hartless Chief HR Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Polycom, Inc., a global leader in helping organizations achieve new levels of teamwork, efficiency and productivity by unleashing the power of human collaboration, is pleased to announce that Billie Hartless has been named Chief Human Resources Officer. Hartless will succeed the company’s former HR leader Laura Owen, who is leaving Polycom to pursue a new opportunity.

Hartless is a global HR executive with nearly 25 years of experience working in all aspects of HR at Nokia. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of HR for HERE, an innovative leader in location based cloud technology.

“I’m thrilled to have Billie join our executive team to lead our global HR function,” said CEO Mary McDowell. “She has a strong track record of leading diverse teams, organizational change, cultural transformation, and defining effective strategies to realize business results.”

As the newest member of the executive team, Hartless joins McDowell, who joined Polycom in September 2016, and CFO Laura Durr, who has been with Polycom since 2004 and served as CFO since 2014, to add to the strong line-up of women executives at the Bay Area-based company. With 27 percent of its executives being women, Polycom surpasses both the national and technology industry average of just 19 percent, according to the 2016 Women in the Workplace report from Leanin.org.

“I am excited about joining Polycom because their brand promise of ‘defying distance’ resonates with me after spending so much time on airplanes and in airports throughout my career,” said Hartless. “Polycom is revolutionizing the way work gets done and how distributed teams can truly connect with superior voice and video technology that enriches the experience and allows the ‘human element’ to come through. I look forward to working with the Polycom team to usher in a new era for Polycom as a private company.”

Hartless will leverage Polycom’s high quality solutions to connect, share and collaborate with teams around the world.

Polycom Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCM)