|
Pace of Change Is the Biggest Challenge: Sigma CTO Michel
11/2/2017
Sigma Systems works to help CSPs become digital service providers, and that means tracking not just technology but many other trends and expectations, says CTO Catherine Michel. The biggest challenge today is doing all of that at a much faster pace than ever before.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
About Women in Comms
Women in Comms Members
Women in Comms Audio
More Information
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
October 24, 2017 7:10:11 AM
Better Online Communication Makes Organization Sense
shirawinget May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
UN Women HeForShe
spc_Dunphy April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
Do you know women in tech?
Sarah Thomas March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
Swedish Mansplaining
ErynLeavens March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
Women's History Month
Sarah Thomas February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
The career-break penalty
Sarah Thomas February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
Risk taking differences
Sarah Thomas February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
Upcoming WiC Events!
Sarah Thomas
Women in Comms Poll
WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
Infographics
Women in Comms Video