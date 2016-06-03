Mentors Among Us: 65 Inspiring Women in Comms
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms
It's no secret that females are underrepresented in the comms, and larger technology, industry. According to Census Bureau data, women only make up about one fourth, or 26.5%, of tech jobs in the US.
The numbers are discouraging, but what is encouraging is the women who are making the mark on comms -- leading technology advancements, managing thousands of employees across the globe, driving improvements in the bottom line and paving the way for a more equitable industry in the future. These women hold positions in the C-suite, highly technical engineering roles, heads of sales and more. They've seen the industry change over the years and, more importantly, they've been instrumental in driving positive change for it.
To acknowledge, celebrate and learn from these incredible women -- and a few men making a difference as well -- Women in Comms started its Mentor Monday series in 2015, profiling a different woman in the industry every week.
Finding enough women to profile was not a problem in the least, and we plan to keep up the Q&As going forward. But, in the meantime, we wanted to compile our first 65 in one handy location. Feel free to come here whenever you need a dose of inspiration. (See Join Women in Comms in 2017!)
