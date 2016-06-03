Mentor Monday: Meet the First 65

To those who say there aren't many notable women in the next-gen comms industry, we say -- we have binders of women that suggest differently. (Oh, for the days when that's the worst thing a politician said about women!)

While it's clear to anyone who has attended an industry trade show that there is a dearth of women in comms (it's a big reason why we started Women in Comms, after all), that doesn't negate the fact that there are many, many successful, inspiring women at all levels of the industry who are making a difference in business and technology and for all women in the industry. (See Join Women in Comms in 2017!)

These executives deserve more visibility. They also have great advice and experiences to share. Showcasing their accomplishments, perspectives and stories is our goal with the Women in Comms Mentor Monday series. In 2016, we didn't miss a single week profiling the top females (and a man or two!) in comms.

We have many more to come next year and encourage you to reach out to suggest both the women and men who inspire you.

In the meantime, we've compiled the first batch of 65 movers and shakers in the world of comms, tech, government, academia, startups and STEM on the Prime Reading section of Light Reading. See the full list here: Mentors Among Us: 65 Inspiring Women in Comms.

— Sarah Thomas, , Director, Women in Comms