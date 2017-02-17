Equinix CMO: Embrace the Edge of Your Comfort Zone

DENVER -- The tech industry is a vibrant, fast-paced place to be, but the industry could benefit from institutional changes to support more diversity, says Equinix CMO Sara Baack. Recent scandals have brought to light the need for more diversity, and Baack hopes this increased visibility will be the impetus for lasting change. In leadership, Baack encourages her team to have confidence in their skills and abilities, take risks and trust their instincts.