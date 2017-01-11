& cplSiteName &

Deloitte Does Away With Diversity-Focused ERGs

Sarah Thomas
7/20/2017
50%
50%

Employee resource groups (ERGs) are often touted as a way companies are promoting diversity and inclusion for their female and minority employees, but now one company -- Deloitte -- is saying it's time to rethink them. The consulting firm, which has had ERGs in place for 24 years, says it's doing away with them in favor of "inclusion councils" that bring white men into the mix.

Bloomberg reported this week that Deloitte Development LLC is ending its WIN women's network after 24 years in response to the fact that diversity progress is stalling in parts of corporate America. It's an idea being championed by 30-year-old consultant Megan Schumann as Deloitte also notes that Millennials make up 57% of its workforce, and they don't like "demographic pigeonholes."

In place of WIN and Deloitte's ERGs focused on gay employees, veterans and minorities, the firm is building inclusion councils that will bring together a variety of viewpoints to work on diversity issues. The hope is that by bringing everyone together, more advocates, allies and sponsors will emerge, including those who are white, male and hold leadership positions.

Do you have a story -- positive or negative -- to share about being a woman in comms? Let us know, and take our quick survey about your experiences, right here. Anonymous submissions welcome, and the next 25 survey takers to share their email address will receive a Starbucks gift certificate!

ERGs are fairly common in the tech world. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), for example, is proud of its 12 ERGs and nine employee networks built around a number of diversity traits. They are popular too, with 122,000 of its employees participating in some form. (See AT&T Releases 2015 Diversity & Inclusion Report.)

In general, ERGs can be a good way to help underrepresented employees feel comfortable in their work environment, meet peers of a similar background and discuss the issues that may matter to all of them. For a more cynical take on them, they're probably the easiest way for a company to advertise its commitment to "diversity and inclusion" without really having to move the needle much.

Oftentimes, the larger company may not even be aware of what the group is doing or discussing. For that reason, I think it makes a lot of sense to involve everyone in the conversation instead. Have women share their stories with the men in charge, have men mentor women and vice versa, and bring everyone together around a common cause.

I also thought the point about the younger generation of workers was interesting. Millennials and their younger cohorts often don’t like to talk labels at all. Separating employees out based on one characteristic doesn't fit their world view. Why not have ERGs around interests (coding? running? reading?) and inclusion committees around advocating for change? Sure, it's a lot of extracurricular activities in addition to demanding day jobs, but it's a model that should work for -- and actually include -- everyone.

More than anything, it comes back to having an authentic commitment to diversity and inclusion that permeates the entire company. That supersedes any ERG, council or initiative, and that seems to be the thing that companies still struggle with the most.

— Sarah Thomas, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, Director, Women in Comms

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Sarah Thomas
50%
50%
Sarah Thomas,
 User Rank: Blogger
7/20/2017 | 12:55:56 PM
diversity fatigue?

The National Minority Supplier Diversity Council reached out about this article, as well and called Deloitte's decision a result of Diversity Fatigue, noting that "diversity initiatives need to move away from a punitive, shame on you posture to emphasizing what we all gain from more diverse and inclusive workplaces and communities."

I agree that Diversity Fatigue can be a real issue companies face when there is a lot of talk and maybe no action, especially amongst those that don't understand the value in the first place. I don't think this was the case with Deloitte, however. It's not that they faced backlash for the ERGs; they just weren't working. 

What do you think of ERGs versus inclusion councils or other initiatives? Seen anything that has worked or hasn't in your company?
Women in Comms Audio
Archived Audio
Twitter Feed
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
UN Women HeForShe
spc_Dunphy
April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
Do you know women in tech?
Sarah Thomas
March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
Swedish Mansplaining
ErynLeavens
March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
Women's History Month
Sarah Thomas
February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
The career-break penalty
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
Risk taking differences
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
Upcoming WiC Events!
Sarah Thomas
January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
Chatbots: a big opp for women?
Sarah Thomas
Contribute Here
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
All Upcoming Live Events
Women in Comms Poll
WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
WiC wants to hear your stories, experiences and impressions of the comms industry.

 Take our short survey here!
Infographics
AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
Women in Comms Video
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Ushers in the Revolutionary 5G Era
6|28|17   |   5:00   |   (1) comment

5G will bring job opportunities for women in telco and IT, as well as a whole new era of communications for consumers and industries of all kinds, says Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Infinera's Sales Director Paints Tech's Big Picture
6|21|17   |   4:14   |   (1) comment

Shannon Williams, Infinera's director of sales, shares how she achieves work's many balancing acts -- between her role and the broader company, today and tomorrow's tech and more.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Parallel Wireless Founder Takes the Non-Traditional Path
6|14|17   |   3:34   |   (2) comments

And that's made all the difference for Kaitki Agarwal, who shares her story and advice, as well as her perspective on wireless network evolutions with WiC in Austin.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Ciena Takes a Broad View of Diversity
6|7|17   |   4:36   |   (1) comment

Building the best team at Ciena and opening up new market opportunities means incorporating diversity of all kinds, according to its director of business development, Emmanuelle Cahane.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Boingo CMO: Why We Need More Female Leaders
5|31|17   |   6:32   |   (1) comment

Companies make more money when there are women in leadership, Boingo CMO Dawn Callahan says. She shares why there can never be too many women in leadership roles in the tech industry and how to increase today's numbers.
LRTV Documentaries
Yvette Kanouff Shares Cisco's Automation Equation
5|31|17   |     |   (1) comment

Yvette Kanouff, senior vice president and general manager of the service provider business at Cisco, tells BCE attendees how the vendor is helping operators and enterprises automate their networks to be simpler, faster, scalable and self-healing.
LRTV Documentaries
BCE 2017: Intel's Take on Network Transformation
5|24|17   |     |   (0) comments

In this BCE 2017 keynote, Lynn Comp discusses Intel's vision for areas such as analytics, automation and service assurance. For more videos and BCE coverage, see http://www.lightreading.com/bce.asp.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.