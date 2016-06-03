Cybersecurity Veteran Launches Security Community

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- CISOCONNECT is a platform connecting the global Cybersecurity community with business leaders and the industry ecosystem, enabling collaboration and insights for better engagement. Founded by veteran business executives in the Cybersecurity industry, Lisa M. Davis and Ahmed Q. Baig, the company was launched last week and has quickly attracted strong interest from the participants in the Cybersecurity business community.

The platform provides an array of services and opportunities to its members in a private gated Community who are Chief Information Security Officers (“CISOs”) and other C-level Cybersecurity executives and whose membership has grown quickly in its first week.

The platform also hosts a Cybersecurity Ecosystem of more than 1,000 technology vendors which has been indexed into more than 50 solution categories, an invaluable and efficient research resource which is provided as a primary source to the CISO member.

In the CISO Opportunities, CISOs can find project-based opportunities, Advisory Board roles, market-facing engagements for thought leaders and speaking engagements sought by participants in the Cybersecurity ecosystem.

In the unique Cybersecurity Innovators Center, CISOs can promote their thought leadership (blogs, white papers); showcase services they wish to provide (consulting services); as well as products (books, methodologies) they wish to sell – making it an innovative global marketing platform for thought leaders in the Cybersecurity industry.

“Our vision is to create a platform which truly serves the ongoing challenges of the CISOs that are on the frontlines of Cybersecurity by equipping them with pertinent information, primary research and peer insight and by facilitating communication and collaboration with the vendor and business community.” explained Ahmed Q. Baig, veteran Cybersecurity executive, visionary, platform architect and Co-Founder of CISOCONNECT.

“Further,” explained Lisa M. Davis, Co-Founder of CISOCONNECT and experienced entrepreneur and founder of three prior successful companies, “we know that many of the CISOs we serve are significant thought leaders and visionaries and we have designed a platform where they can promote their own vision and capabilities by building a profile on the platform through which they can reach and showcase their expertise to a global market while being able to focus on their significant day job.” The company was successfully launched just last week and now has an IT community of more than 300 members and a growing vendor community of 1,000 companies. The platform represents opportunities for the CISOs, technology vendors, business leaders concerned with the threat of cyber risk and strategic partners who serve this industry to engage more effectively and meaningfully in business.

