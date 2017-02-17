& cplSiteName &

AT&T's Chow: Work-Life Balance is Bogus

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
10/30/2017
0%
100%

There's no shortage of advice columns and self-help books on achieving personal and professional balance, but AT&T's Anne Chow says all the buzz about work-life balance is bogus.

As president - national business at AT&T Business Enterprise , Anne Chow leads a team of over 6,500 employees working with AT&T's small and mid-sized business customers in the US. Chow says success -- both personal and in professional -- is achieved not by focusing on balance, but by setting priorities around the individual's concept of success.

Top on the list of Chow's priorities is encouraging women and girls to pursue careers in STEM. Her focus on promoting STEM education is both internal as a founding member of AT&T University’s governing board, and external as an active supporter of Girls Who Code and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Anne Chow's career in the telecom industry spans over two decades, and Chow has held a number of leadership positions in roles including engineering, marketing, sales, product management, international operations, strategic planning, and more. Read on to learn more about Chow's leadership philosophy, approach to navigating business transformations, and why she thinks more women should pursue senior level positions with P&L responsibility.

Anne Chow, President - National Business, AT&T Business
Anne Chow, President - National Business, AT&T Business

Women in Comms: What is the biggest lesson(s) you’ve learned over the course of your career as it relates to leading diverse organizations through major transformations?

Anne Chow: I truly believe that in life -- including in business -- it’s all about relationships. It’s incumbent upon each of us to seek and foster meaningful ones. Relationships that you build over time, person-by-person, with focus, interest and energy are those that stand the test of time (and transformation). Cast your net wide to encompass colleagues, customers, partners, those in your community and, of course, friends and family.

The best way to grow is through the support and understanding we gain from our relationships and the experiences we share with the people in our lives. Importantly, in the context of major organizational transformation, it’s imperative to have the right people in the right roles at the right time to be successful.

WiC: What is your leadership philosophy?

AC: I believe that it’s my calling and responsibility to support others to develop and grow, helping them to unleash their greatness, whatever that may be. I believe that everyone has their own unique greatness within. I feel strongly that wisdom and insight can come from anywhere, from anyone, at any time. This is why I put enormous value on diversity, inclusion and authenticity. Every one of us has something special to offer. When we come together -- as wonderfully different as we are -- magic can (and oftentimes does) happen.

I’m known for having a passion for people and for consistently delivering excellence. My bar is set high, not only for myself, but for every member of my team and for my teams as a whole. The role of a leader is to help their teams -- both as individuals as well as a collective group -- achieve and surpass their goals.

WiC: How do you make diversity and inclusion a priority in your work with SMBs?

AC: Minority and women small business owners can often face more challenges, from finding funding to access to advisers and mentors. I’m fortunate to work for a company that fully embraces diversity across our workforce, suppliers, communities and the markets we serve. But I know all business leaders aren’t so fortunate.

Small businesses are the heart of America. For these business owners -- this is their passion -- their life. They wouldn’t be going into business if it wasn’t something they truly believed in. It’s not just a profession. We’re talking about their livelihoods. If their businesses fail because technology fails, it can be life-altering for them in more ways than one.

The millions of small businesses that my organization serves are diverse by definition. This is why I work to foster a culture of inclusiveness within my organization; and because I have a passion for helping these small businesses grow. At AT&T, we wholeheartedly believe that we must embrace and reflect the markets where we live, work and play. It isn’t just business. It’s personal. If they succeed, we succeed.

Next page: "Work-life" balance is bogus

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Women in Comms Audio
Archived Audio
Twitter Feed
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
October 24, 2017 7:10:11 AM
Better Online Communication Makes Organization Sense
shirawinget
May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
UN Women HeForShe
spc_Dunphy
April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
Do you know women in tech?
Sarah Thomas
March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
Swedish Mansplaining
ErynLeavens
March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
Women's History Month
Sarah Thomas
February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
The career-break penalty
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
Risk taking differences
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
Upcoming WiC Events!
Sarah Thomas
Contribute Here
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
All Upcoming Live Events
Women in Comms Poll
WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
WiC wants to hear your stories, experiences and impressions of the comms industry.

 Take our short survey here!
Infographics
AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
Women in Comms Video
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Sprint's Stark on Stepping Out of the Comfort Zone
10|5|17   |   4:42   |   (1) comment

DENVER, 10/5/2017 – Jill Stark, region president of enterprise sales for Sprint, shares her approach to leading a diverse team. In addition, Stark addresses the importance of seeking out mentors, and encourages women in the communications industry to take risks and step out of their comfort zone in order to meet their career goals.
LRTV Interviews
Ovum's Rehak on IoT Business Cases
9|26|17   |   04:14   |   (0) comments

LONDON, 9/26/2017 – At the recent Digital Futures event in London, Alexandra Rehak, IoT practice head at research house Ovum, talks about the ways in which network operators could generate new revenues from IoT.
LRTV Interviews
How Cisco Works With UK Startups
9|21|17   |   03:25   |   (0) comments

LONDON, 9/21/2017 – At Ovum's Digital Futures conference, Scot Gardner, CEO of Cisco UK & Ireland, explains how the networking giant is working with UK scale-ups.
LRTV Documentaries
Can a Government Fund the Next Silicon Valley?
9|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

New York is Silicon Alley. Israel? Silicon Wadi. And in Santiago, it's Chilecon Valley. Thirty years after the end of Pinochet's dictatorship, Chile has become one of South America's most vibrant economies. For the past six years, the government has given interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to entice startups to move to Santiago. Light Reading traveled to Chile ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMware VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Ushers in the Revolutionary 5G Era
6|28|17   |   5:00   |   (1) comment

5G will bring job opportunities for women in telco and IT, as well as a whole new era of communications for consumers and industries of all kinds, says Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel.