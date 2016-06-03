5 Things We Love for Women in Comms Now

In honor of Valentine's Day today -- and to take a break from all the negative and disconcerting goings-on dominating headlines -- Women in Comms is taking a step back to reflect on a few things we think are great this month.

It's easy to get caught up in all the bad news for women dominating headlines lately, whether it's politics or the wage gap, but that shouldn't take away from the fact that women have a lot going for them in the world of work, yes, even in the tech/comms/STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) industries. Diversity and inclusion is becoming a bigger focus for all progressive companies; new technology evolutions are providing promise for women; and a lot is being done to ensure that young girls have the exposure, confidence and education to enter the tech industry and change the dynamics for good. (See 'Women Who Code' CEO Paints Better Tech Pic.)

Here are just five things that caught are our eye this month that we think represent positive momentum for women. We hope you'll add your own additions to the comments section below, and be sure to check out The 8 Best Moments for WiC in 2016 for more of the good from 2016 and The 8 Biggest Turkeys of WiC in 2016 for some of the not-so good.

Women in Comms' first networking breakfast and panel of 2017 is coming up on Wednesday, March 22, in Denver, Colorado, ahead of day two of the Cable Next-Gen Strategies conference. Register here to join us for what will be a great morning!

Werk, your way: For any employee today, but especially working mothers, a flexible workplace is often as important, if not more so, than the salary and benefits offered. Finding a company that both offers flexibility and enables their employees to actually take advantage, however, can be challenging. That is where Werk comes into play. With the tagline "flexibility is the future of feminism," Werk is a new job marketplace that matches women up with flexible job opportunities where Werk has already negotiated flexible benefits like working from home, not traveling and setting your own hours. We're not talking about those multi-level marketing schemes that target new moms either, but employers such as Samsung Corp. , Facebook and Uber. As it stands now, the new site is primarily looking for highly educated women for leadership roles. Employers pay $500 for a 90-day listing, and job seekers pay $50 for a year's access to the site. (See Vodafone: Flexible Work Policies Boost Profits.)

Internet of Mysterious Things: Since it's well-documented that interest in STEM-related careers falls off amongst girls at a very young age, due to stereotypes, lack of exposure and, sadly, lack of confidence, we're a big fan of anything that makes these fields more exciting, interesting and accessible to girls. One such thing came to our attention via Kickstarter: the nearly funded Internet of Mysterious Things (IoMT), a "living NFC-enabled" children's book about the Internet of Things. Developed by software engineer and inventor Lisa Seacat DeLuca, the book aims to answer children's most pressing question -- "why? -- about how everyday technology works. It combines cool tech -- IoT, near-field communications (NFC) and Amazon Alexa compatibility -- with a fun story and, DeLuca says, also reminds kids to look up from their phones once in a while too. (See STEMing the Decline: Scientists Appeal to the Next Generation.)

Commercial commitments: General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) joined the list of companies pledging to improve its gender diversity this month, vowing to employ 20,000 female employees in technical roles by 2020, which requires hiring about 5,000 new women over the next three years. This alone is great news, but we also appreciated the commercial it put out to coincide with the news, titled, "What If Scientists Were Celebrities?” The ad gives 86-year-old National Medal of Science winner and "Queen of carbon science" Mildred Dresselhaus Kardashian-style fame. It's clever, poignant and important for young girls to see. The GE commercial comes shortly after Audi tackled equal pay for women in its Super Bowl spot. We'd be happy to see many more brands throwing their support behind these important topics in commercials going forward. (See WiCipedia: Debugging the Gap, GE's Gender Pledge & #ShePersisted.)

STEM jobs, no waiting: There may be a shortage of women applying for STEM jobs, but the good news is those who do are able to land them with very little lag time, at least in Asia-Pac. According to a new study by Mastercard, female STEM graduates take less than six months to land their first job. Upon graduation, 84% of the more than 2,200 female STEM graduates said they took less than half a year to get a job, and 63% reported being very satisfied with the options available to them. Most took jobs in computer and IT or healthcare and medical fields. The survey respondents also shared what attracted them to STEM careers, with the challenge, ability to learn something new and job security topping the list. The study further supports what we've been saying here at WiC -- it's a great time to be a woman in STEM, but more needs to be done to attract women to the field starting at a young age. (See More Women in Tech Is Critically Important.)