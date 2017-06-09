|
Can a Government Fund the Next Silicon Valley?
9/12/2017
New York is Silicon Alley. Israel? Silicon Wadi. And in Santiago, it's Chilecon Valley. Thirty years after the end of Pinochet's dictatorship, Chile has become one of South America's most vibrant economies. For the past six years, the government has given interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to entice startups to move to Santiago. Light Reading traveled to Chile to answer the question: Can a government fund the next Silicon Valley? Part 1 of 3.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 13, 2017, San Francisco
NFV & Carrier SDN: SDN Integration in the Virtualized Realm/Carrier Network Virtualization – a Two-Day Event
September 26-28, 2017, Denver, CO
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
SlideshowsPics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Cisco Slammed on Security Performance Iain Morris, News Editor, 9/6/2017
New Security Mantra: Explode-Offload-Reload Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 9/7/2017
Amdocs Wins Altice USA in Whopper of a Deal Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/7/2017
T-Mobile Claims Over 1.1 Gbit/s in Latest Gigabit LTE Tests Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/8/2017
Boom! Hulu Just Blew Up the TV Bundle Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/8/2017
Upcoming Webinars
September 14, 2017
Connecting the Data Center: 25G, 100G, 400G+
September 19, 2017
Innovation in DDoS Mitigation – Responding to the Modern Threat
September 19, 2017
Monetizing Tiered Managed SD-WAN Services
September 21, 2017
Choosing the Right Platform for Cloud-Based Virtualized Managed Services
October 11, 2017
MoCA Access™: Multi-Gigabit and Beyond
Animals with Phones
Can You Relate? Click Here Rotary phone sheep sculptures by Jean Luc Cornec, exhibited at the Museum of Communications in Frankfurt. You can find more photos here.
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook