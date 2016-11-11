& cplSiteName &

Sharpen Your Skills With Upskill U in 2017

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
12/27/2016
As the communications industry moves rapidly toward network virtualization and provisions for challenges like an ever-increasing demand for greater bandwidth, there's never been a more opportune time for service providers and enterprise decision-makers to reskill on a regular basis. In late April 2016, Light Reading's Upskill U emerged as a way to navigate these changes and the daunting, ever-growing list of acronyms in the era of virtualization.

Upskill U has grown in leaps and bounds this past year, providing live, online courses to more than 6,900 registered students. Courses have covered emerging and transformative technologies like virtualization, open source, analytics, telco data center, SDN, MANO, gigabit and more, and were led by 48 expert lecturers from service providers, analysts firms and Ivy League academic institutions.

As 2016 draws to a close and you begin setting resolutions for the coming year, consider investing more time in bolstering your skillsets. You don't even have to wait until the New Year to get a head start on this resolution -- Upskill U courses are archived so you can tune in and post your thoughts and questions anytime, and there are nearly 50 courses for you to choose from.

To get started, check out these popular on-demand courses from our 2016 lineup:

  • IoT: Tackling the Security Challenge with guest lecturer Jason Porter, Vice President, Security Solutions, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). This course examines various ways to ensure IoT security, including creating partnerships and ecosystems, digital signature and authentication, device management and prevention policies to build security in from the ground up.
  • The Central Office Re-Architected as a Data Center with guest lecturers Guru Parulkar, Executive Director, Open Networking Research Center , Open Networking Lab; and Larry Peterson, Chief Architect, Open Networking Lab. As service providers move to virtualized networks, telco center offices are being re-architected to look like data centers. Learn more about why the transition needs to happen now, how to make the transition and what the new central office will look like.
  • Virtualization: Network Design & Infrastructure with guest lecturer Nick Feamster, Acting Director, Center for Information Technology Policy, Princeton University . Industry players are taking different approaches to the critical questions around how to build an NFV infrastructure and where to start. This course looks at various approaches, key goals and challenges and provides insight into which strategy is best for specific network operators.
  • What Is DevOps? with guest lecturer Colin Kincaid, CTO, Service Provider, Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO). Kincaid explains what DevOps is, the benefits and challenges to implementing DevOps, why and how organizations interpret DevOps differently and explores case studies of successful DevOps teams.
  • SDN 101 with guest lecturer John Isch, Practice Director, Network & Voice, Orange Business Services . Boost your understanding of the core concepts of SDN, networks-as-a-service and network functions enabled by SDN and how telcos can balance the need for increasing network agility with the bottom line.

At Upskill U, we always welcome listeners to submit topic ideas that they would like to learn about, especially now as we plan the curriculum for 2017. If you have topics ideas or if you are a service provider or supplier interested in participating in or sponsoring Upskill U, please contact us at upskillu@lightreading.com.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, Upskill U

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.