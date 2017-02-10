SCTE/ISBE to Demo Cortex NetworkSim

EXTON, Pa. -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), will unveil a next-generation 3D product that increases training efficiency and effectiveness as part of a demonstration of its CORTEX VirtuLearn suite of tools this month at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo.

CORTEX NetworkSim is an online training environment that uses three-dimensional simulations to provide virtual hands-on training on installation, troubleshooting, and management of a wide range of devices from leading manufacturers across the cable network. During Expo, SCTE•ISBE will show how CORTEX NetworkSim expedites the ability of cable workforce professionals to increase proficiency in such areas as: home installation of video, voice, data, Wi-Fi, and security equipment; installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of outside plant; commercial and enterprise services; and the headend.

SCTE•ISBE will show NetworkSim and the three other elements of VirtuLearn—LightningMods quick learning tools, eBooks, and VirtuGame that reinforce learning concepts—at the CORTEX Lounge, located at Booth 451 in the Exhibit Hall during SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo exhibit hours from Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 20 at the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)