SCTE/ISBE to Demo Cortex NetworkSim

EXTON, Pa. -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), will unveil a next-generation 3D product that increases training efficiency and effectiveness as part of a demonstration of its CORTEX VirtuLearn suite of tools this month at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo.
CORTEX NetworkSim is an online training environment that uses three-dimensional simulations to provide virtual hands-on training on installation, troubleshooting, and management of a wide range of devices from leading manufacturers across the cable network. During Expo, SCTE•ISBE will show how CORTEX NetworkSim expedites the ability of cable workforce professionals to increase proficiency in such areas as: home installation of video, voice, data, Wi-Fi, and security equipment; installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of outside plant; commercial and enterprise services; and the headend.
SCTE•ISBE will show NetworkSim and the three other elements of VirtuLearn—LightningMods quick learning tools, eBooks, and VirtuGame that reinforce learning concepts—at the CORTEX Lounge, located at Booth 451 in the Exhibit Hall during SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo exhibit hours from Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 20 at the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.