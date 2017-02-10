& cplSiteName &

Practical Advice of the Transforming Kind

Carol Wilson
10/9/2017
50%
50%

Talk of retraining networking staff to understand IT principles is commonplace these days in telecom. Most operators are investing in "reskilling" their current workforce -- in addition to trying to hire new folks with needed skills -- in the recognition that you couldn't practically replace mass numbers of people, even if you wanted to… and most companies don't.

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL)'s Bill Walker, director of network architecture, comes from an IT background -- he joined CenturyLink after a couple of decades at companies such as Sun Microsystems, Oracle and Huawei. And while he certainly is a fan of retraining folks, Walker pointed out in a recent presentation at our NFV & Carrier SDN event that just sending networking folks off to take classes in IT isn't enough to truly broaden their skill sets.

Instead, it's important to engage them actively in cross-function teams that let them use both their existing networking skills and their newly acquired IT learnings. Otherwise, whatever is learned in a training session doesn't stick.



This comment was one of several Walker shared that fall into the practical advice bucket. Check out the video to hear more from someone who is very much engaged in real transformation of a legacy telco.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Rewired
Software-defined WANs were the hot topic a year ago at Light Reading's NFV-SDN event, and a lot has happened since. What grabs the spotlight this year?
A quick trip in the Wilson way-back machine shows telecom operators have been at this a long time, maybe too long?
Russo, the man who cashed in pretty quickly on his first major success, Cerent, is leading a much longer-term effort to bring software-defined networking to the access realm at Calix.
SD-WAN market set to surge but it's not replacing MPLS anytime soon, and there will be security and operational challenges ahead, according to a 451 Research survey.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Steve Saunders sits down with RIFT.io CTO Matt Harper to learn how a bunch of telecom veterans are tackling the core issues behind NFV.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Facebook Accelerates But YouTube Dominates – Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/5/2017
Is NFV Stuck in the Terrible Twos?
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 10/2/2017
Netflix Hikes Rates, Tries to Outrun Debt
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/6/2017
Nokia Bares AaaS for Telco Clientele
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/3/2017
Q&A: How RIFT.io Takes Automation Carrier-Grade
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 10/3/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed