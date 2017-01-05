& cplSiteName &

MEF Leaps Into SDN-NFV Skills Fray

Carol Wilson
5/2/2017
50%
50%

MEF is expanding its certification process to encompass virtualization and the underlying skills for make communications service providers more agile and able to compete in an increasingly software-driven, IT-centric world. (See MEF Expands Certification to LSO, Virtualization.)

The new Third Network Professional Certification Framework uses MEF's terminology for the future services landscape -- Third Network is its term for network-as-a-service capabilities that are built on but go beyond Carrier Ethernet 2.0. But MEF executives say their certification program is built on extensive input from many other industry organizations and is intended to serve a broader base of participants.

The announcement is the second in two days from a telecom organization intended to rally the industry to move in a common direction. Yesterday, the Linux Foundation issued a white paper that laid out its framework for how open source and standards development organizations come together. MEF is one of the groups with which the foundation is already working. (See Linux Wants to 'Harmonize' Open Source & Standards.)

If anything, these two announcements underscore what has become a very active but sometimes chaotic effort by the telecom industry to get moving forward faster, with less security around whether that motion is going in the right direction. (See Time for a Telecom Reboot.)

Rick Bauer, director of certifications for MEF , comes to that organization from the Open Networking Foundation where, among other things, he developed a software-defined networking (SDN) test and certification program. He tells Light Reading in an interview that MEF worked with 40 different organizations gathering input on what telecom professionals need to know about SDN, NFV, MEF's Lifecycle Services Orchestration and other newer industry basics, including what it means to be agile.

"This comes as a result of collaboration and not MEF coming in with an edict," he says. "The framework we are introducing is the result of, in some cases, years of discussion and over the last few months, very intense discussions with a variety of individuals and organizations."

Part of that collaboration is built on thousands of surveys on what industry experts think people in the telecom carrier space need to know as they move from what was a very hardware-centric, often vendor-driven, world to a more open, software-centric network and service set.

The MEF certification process has three levels: Essential, Professional and Expert, and some of the training sessions won't roll out until next year, but the process itself is well-defined, Bauer says, and builds on MEF's history of training and certification in the Carrier Ethernet space, where it has certified more than 5,000 individuals.

Source: MEF
Source: MEF

The ongoing development of the certification process will continue to draw on expertise from groups such as ETSI NFV, Linux Foundation and the open source groups, Bauer promises. As importantly, MEF is going to work with vendors to incorporate some aspects of their training specifics into the certification process.

The MEF certifications/training is intended to let a wide range of folks in telecom -- think sales engineers, for example -- learn the lingo and the basics of virtualization and the new era of software-driven applications and services. It can also help hiring managers as they look for skilled people, depending on the level and depth of the training and certification done, Bauer says.

MEF sees this as part of its effort to create a common ecosystem for enabling new services across the service provider landscape, as it has done for Carrier Ethernet, Stan Hubbard, communications director, stresses.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

CALLING ALL CLOUD, NFV AND SDN COMPANIES:
Make sure your company and services are listed free of charge at Virtuapedia, the comprehensive set of searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the virtualization industry.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Dish's Satellite TV Business Is Crumbling
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/1/2017
The Near Future Is Here
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/28/2017
Together, We Can Build the Telecom 'App Store'
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 5/1/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.