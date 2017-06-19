|
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7/26/2017
AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV
Upcoming Live Events
September 13, 2017, San Francisco
NFV & Carrier SDN: SDN Integration in the Virtualized Realm/Carrier Network Virtualization – a Two-Day Event
September 26-28, 2017, Denver, CO
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
SlideshowsPics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Mobile to Power Online Video Consumption – Zenith Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 7/19/2017
BBC Head: We Must Reinvent Broadcasting for a New Generation Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 7/21/2017
NFV, SDN, Big Data – It's All About Automation Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 7/21/2017
Qualcomm Takes Q3 Pummeling From Apple Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/20/2017
Cable Eyes SD-WAN to Boost Business Services Craig Leddy, 7/25/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Upcoming Webinars Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Foolproof Plan Click Here
Live Digital Audio