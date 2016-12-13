& cplSiteName &

Networks, IT Guru Svärdh No Longer at Telia

Iain Morris
2/10/2017
50%
50%

Telia Company's Mats Svärdh has quit his role as vice president of networks and IT infrastructure for the Swedish operator, Light Reading has learned.

The circumstances of his departure are currently unclear but he is understood to have left Telia Company in November.

Telia has not issued any official statement about Svärdh, whose LinkedIn page still indicates that he works for the telco. A Telia spokesperson told Light Reading there have recently been some "changes" to the unit for which Svärdh had responsibility, but has yet to provide further details about the overhaul or Svärdh's current whereabouts.

As a key executive in the networks and IT area, Svärdh bore much of the responsibility for digital transformation at Telia, as well as the telco's strategy regarding 5G, virtualization and other next-generation technologies. (See NFV Key to 5G Business Case, Says TeliaSonera.)

He was last quoted in an official context in October, when Telia flagged field tests of 5G technology in Stockholm.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Svärdh joined Telia as its vice president of networks and IT infrastructure back in March 2014.

Prior to that, he spent four and a half years working as the global director of terminal products and technology for Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) and before that was chief technology officer of Vodafone Ireland.

But his senior management career appears to have begun at Telia (then TeliaSonera), where he was employed in the mid-1990s as a network director for the "eastern region."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel
here on Light Reading.

His departure and the changes occurring on the networks and IT side may be connected to broader restructuring at Telia, which announced plans for a "revised organizational setup" in December last year, although Telia has yet to answer questions about this.

Those organizational changes appear to be aimed mainly at improving transparency and increasing Telia's focus on its Nordic and Baltic markets.

Telia announced dramatic plans in late 2015 to quit markets in Eurasia, where it has been caught up in allegations of corruption and struggling amid tough economic conditions. (See TeliaSonera to Quit Eurasia, Focus on Europe.)

Currently, the most senior executives with a group technology focus are Anders Olsson, the senior vice president (SVP) of global services and operations, and Peter Borsos, SVP of communications and Division X. Both are named as members of Telia's 12-person group executive management.

The global services and operations division comprises the former group commercial and group technology units, which Telia combined in January last year. Svärdh is not the only senior executive to have recently quit this part of the company, with chief commercial officer Søren Abildgaard leaving in January to become CEO of T-Mobile Netherlands . (See Eurobites: Subsea Boost for Ireland.)

The Division X unit that Borsos leads was set up in late 2016. It looks after Telia's investments in technology startups, such as the Springworks AB Internet of Things specialist, but also appears to have some responsibility for next-generation technology strategy. (See Telia Wants Driving Seat in Connected Car Biz.)

"Division X continued to spearhead the creation of a new-generation telco -- exploring, building and commercializing emerging business areas such as IoT, e-health and data analytics," said Johan Dennelind, Telia's CEO, in December statements accompanying the operator's fourth-quarter results.

For the October-to-December period, Telia reported a 6.7% drop in net sales, to 21.1 billion Swedish krona ($2.4 billion), compared with the year-earlier period. Operating income, excluding one-offs, fell by 24.3% over the same period, to SEK3.7 billion ($410 million).

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
LRTV Documentaries
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
LRTV Documentaries
China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
Shades of Ray
What to Expect at MWC 2017
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
LRTV Documentaries
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Documentaries
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Can We Outrun the AI Job-Apocalypse?
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/6/2017
RIP Twitter. It's Walking Dead
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/10/2017
Coriant Cuts Jobs, Up to 100 Staff Impacted
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/3/2017
Google, Nokia & Qualcomm Racing Towards 3.5GHz
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/7/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Everyone Is So Busy These Days Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.