& cplSiteName &

Intel Creates Jobs From Inside the Oval Office

Brian Santo
2/9/2017
50%
50%

Intel chief executive Brian Kzranich went to the White House Wednesday to announce that Intel will resume construction on Fab 42, the factory it began building in 2012 in Chandler, Ariz. Intel will be investing $7 billion in the fab, and will create 3,000 jobs, Kzranich said.

Fab 42 will create integrated circuits at the 7 nanometer (nm) node. This is Intel's first announcement of specific plans to move beyond the 10nm node, which it is in the process of ramping up now.

Getting to make the announcement at the White House was a public relations coup for Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC). The company (along with some of its US high-tech peers) is signatory to a legal challenge to the Trump administration's proposed US travel ban on Muslim immigrants and refugees from seven Middle Eastern and African countries. The White House is ordinarily quick to rail against perceived antagonists (e.g., Carrier, Ford, Nordstrom, the White House press corps, haters, etc.), but has so far not remarked on Intel's involvement in that suit -- not even issuing a tweet.

That is perhaps because Trump ran his election campaign on creating jobs, and needs to be seen to be doing that. And perhaps because he needs to be associated with something unarguably positive after botching so many other things over his first three weeks on the job. Being able to make news about investment and new jobs from the Oval Office itself was a gift from Intel.

Fab 42 was originally planned to come on line at the 14nm process node. The company decided to build those 14nm lines alongside its 22nm lines at its facilities in Oregon. Intel suspended construction of Fab 42 in 2014, vowing it would someday finish the facility, the skeleton of which has been dormant since.

Krzranich told the White House press corps that Intel expects that in addition to the 3,000 people Intel would hire directly, the company estimates that 10,000 more jobs would be created in Arizona in support.

Want to know more about communications ICs? Check out our comms chips channel here on Light Reading.

Progressing from node to node has always been a horse race, and it still is. GlobalFoundries Inc. has signaled it will skip the 10nm node entirely, going from 14nm to 7nm in a leap. GlobalFoundries believes it might be able to start producing products on the 7nm line as early as the second half of 2018.

Once upon a time, each transition from one processing node to the next rendered a significant jump in performance for the finished products. Today, there's less certainty that one company's 7nm processing will render significantly better performance than another company's 10nm production lines. Nonetheless, there's that horse race.

Figuring out when Fab 42 will come online is still going to be reading tea leaves; Kzranich did not make any mention of when he expects Fab 42 to start operating, at least not at the White House, and not in the internal memo that Intel made public. Moore's Law suggests riding a node for about two years before jumping to the next one. Since Intel is only just now bringing up 10nm, it might be expected to bring up 7nm in 2019, maybe 2020 -- some have speculated it might even be later.

The administration's immigration ban is not just a side issue for US technology companies. Technology companies want to be able to hire the best and the brightest employees they can find anywhere in the world, and they don't want to see their ability to do so undermined in any way. This is why Intel joined the State of Washington's suit against the Administration's immigration ban. But of more importance to Intel will be policy on the H-1b visa program.

Tech companies in general want to expand the program; it is one of the specific policy goals the industry has for lobbying this Administration. Technology companies get their first crack at young talent during the years when people tend to be most productive. It might be incidental that young talent is cheaper.

Then again, it might not be incidental. US-born engineers and scientists have been complaining for decades that US tech companies misuse the H-1b program to replace older, higher-paid employees who are fully capable of doing the jobs that companies are giving to younger, less expensive employees -- who have to go home after a few years, in time for a new influx of cheap labor.

Either way, now the new President owes Intel one.

— Brian Santo, Senior Editor, Components, T&M, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
LRTV Documentaries
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
LRTV Documentaries
China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
Shades of Ray
What to Expect at MWC 2017
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
LRTV Documentaries
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Documentaries
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Can We Outrun the AI Job-Apocalypse?
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/6/2017
Verizon on Verge of Enterprise Cloud Sale – Source
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/2/2017
Snapchat's IPO Filing Reveals $500M Loss
Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/3/2017
Coriant Cuts Jobs, Up to 100 Staff Impacted
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/3/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Everyone Is So Busy These Days Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.