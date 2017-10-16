& cplSiteName &

Indian Telecom Industry Set for Huge Layoffs

Gagandeep Kaur
10/19/2017
50%
50%

A recent wave of consolidation in India's telecom market could leave thousands of sector employees without jobs in the coming months.

Either directly or indirectly, nearly 150,000 people could find themselves out of work as a result of the mergers and acquisitions that are now sweeping through the market, according to press reports.

Despite contributing an estimated 6.5% to India's GDP last year (according to figures from the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion and the Department of Telecom), India's telecom industry faces mounting debts as well as dwindling sales and profits.

Borrowings have hit a record $55 billion, and the current hyper-competitive conditions have already prompted several smaller players to quit the market. Market leader Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Mumbai: BHARTIARTL) has now snapped up Telenor, Videocon Telecommunications Ltd. and Tata Teleservices Ltd. , while Vodafone India and Idea Cellular Ltd. -- the number two and three players -- are merging in the industry's biggest deal.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) drew attention to the sector's debt problems when it warned commercial banks about giving loans to firms in the telecom sector. "The telecom sector is reporting stressed financial conditions, and presently interest coverage ratio for the sector is less than one," it said in a note.

Borrowings have skyrocketed as operators have lavished funds on additional spectrum licenses to support higher-speed mobile broadband services. Tata Teleservices had debts of 340 billion Indian rupees ($5.2 billion), while Reliance Communications Ltd. , India's sixth-biggest player, has a debt of INR450bn ($6.9 billion).

Given that tariffs are now among the lowest in the world, this debt problem has caused profitability to crash. Service providers have been forced to take dramatic steps to reduce expenditure at all levels.

Reports indicate that Airtel's recently announced takeover of the consumer business division of Tata Teleservices will lead to about 5,000 layoffs. There is also speculation that Airtel, Reliance Communications and Idea have already asked a number of their employees to leave. In the current economy, which is reeling from the effects of demonetization and the introduction of a goods and services tax, those workers stand little chance of finding alternative employment in the telecom industry.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

But it is not only service providers that are being forced to lay off staff. India's devices industry has also been badly hit by the government's demonetization moves last year. The removal from circulation of higher-value banknotes led to a fall in revenues and profits for device makers, forcing smaller manufacturers like Intex Technologies (India) Ltd. and Micromax Informatics Ltd. to slash headcount. The launch of the low-cost 4G Jiophone by Indian new entrant Reliance Jio almost finished off the 2G feature phone segment entirely.

Automation also now poses a threat to employees that have clung on to their positions. Desperate to reduce spending, operators will be looking more keenly at automation technologies that allow them to maintain networks with minimal human intervention. That could lead to further job losses in the coming months and years.

India undoubtedly benefits from a vibrant and dynamic entrepreneurial culture, especially in the fields of the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, producing some of the best software engineers in the world. That offers some cause for optimism about the future. But it seems unlikely that many of the jobs now disappearing will ever come back.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Muni Policies Stymie Edge Computing
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/17/2017
Pai's FCC Raises Alarms at Competitive Carriers
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
Is US Lurching Back to Monopoly Status?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
Worried About Bandwidth for 4K? Here Comes 8K!
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/17/2017
'Brutal' Automation & the Looming Workforce Cull
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/18/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives