Eurobites: Nokia Cuts 3% of Finnish Workforce

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia soups up WiFi for Swisscom; Telenor reports flat first quarter; Imagination starts dispute resolution process with Apple; data revenues rise at MTN.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is to cut around 3% of its Finnish workforce, according to a YLE report. Most of the 200 job losses will fall in Espoo, Nokia's homeland to the west of Helsinki. Nokia embarked on a cost-cutting program, of which job losses form a large part, following its acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent last year. Redundancy negotiations for this latest round of job cuts will begin next week, with most of the posts expected to be gone by the end of the year. (See Nokia to Slash Jobs Following AlcaLu Merger.)
Meanwhile, on the products front, the Finnish vendor has bagged an order from Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM) for its Nokia Home Analytics offering, which, it is claimed, draws on analytics to enable service providers to "dramatically" improve their ability to troubleshoot issues with customers' home WiFi.
Norway's Telenor ASA (Nasdaq: TELN) claims underlying revenues rose slightly year-on-year in the first quarter, though reported revenues were down 3%, to 30.45 billion Norwegian kroner (US$3.51 billion). EBITDA also decreased, by 1% to NOK11.5 billion ($1.32 billion). Following its decision to exit India, Telenor has adjusted its outlook for the rest of the year, predicting organic revenue growth of between 1% and 2% and an EBITDA margin of around 37%.
Imagination Technologies Group plc , the UK-based graphics chip designer, has begun a dispute resolution procedure with Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), the Californian giant that last month announced it was to stop using Imagination's technology in its iPhone and iPad products. As the Daily Telegraph reports, Imagination does not believe that Apple can continue to manufacture those products without infringing its patents. Dispute resolution is a formal process for reaching a contractual agreement that does not involve legal action. (See Eurobites: Imagination Rocked by Apple Shut-Out.)
A 29.4% rise in data revenue helped push MTN Group Ltd. 's overall revenues up 7.1% in the first quarter, Nasdaq reports. The South African operator saw particular growth at its Iranian subsidiary, MTN Irancell , where data revenues rose a whopping 76.7%.
Has the failure to achieve standardization under the terms of the EU's 2014 Radio Equipment Directive (RE-D) put the future of mobile device usage in jeopardy? That's the scenario being painted by Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, director-general of trade body Digital Europe, in a column on EurActiv. According to Bonefeld-Dahl, it could become much more difficult for devices using WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS technology to be sold after June 13, which is when a 12-month transition period relating to the harmonization of RE-D standards expires.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Dave Ward, SVP and CTO of Cisco, is joined by Sandra Rivera, corporate VP and general manager of network platforms group of Intel, on the revolutionary 5G technology that changes networking and computing fundamentally.
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.