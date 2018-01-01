WiC Radio: Sigma CTO Talks Transformations

It's the start of a new year, which means that everyone is making resolutions, many of which involve some kind of transformation. For communications service providers, transformation is their biggest priority as they strive to keep up in a digital world.

Digital transformations have long been important to CSPs, but many are still at the early stages, grappling with how to both implement new technologies and change ingrained processes and company cultures. These transformations have become more important than ever before.

Sigma Systems Chief Technology Officer Catherine Michel is no stranger to transformation, having driven change at Tribold, the enterprise product management company she founded and later sold to Sigma Systems in 2013. Now, as CTO of Sigma, she is also tasked with helping its CSP customers drive their own transformations.

Michel will be sharing her invaluable experience and perspective on transformations with our Women in Comms audience in an upcoming live radio show on Thursday, January 11, at 11 a.m. EST. She'll explain how CSPs can stay relevant in a digital world, share tools to help them do so and discuss the all-important cultural revolution that goes with any transformation. She'll also leave plenty of time to take audience questions over the live chat message boards and live on the air.

Michel, who is a vocal advocate for women in the comms industry, was a featured panelist at WiC's recent networking luncheon in London. View some of the highlights from the panel discussion in the video below. (See Time for Women to Demand Equality – Panel.)

— Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms