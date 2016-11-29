Telenor Unveils Reorg, Shakes Up Top Team

& cplSiteName &

FORNEBU, Norway -- Telenor Group has today announced a change to its organisational structure and its executive management team in order to transition into a more integrated global company and to deliver on its digital strategy. The changes will be effective from 1 March 2017.

"In 2015, we included the business unit CEOs into the Group's executive management to ensure a closer connection with customers and the development of a unified global strategy. With the changes announced today, we are taking the next step and continue to evolve into a more global company, leveraging economies of scale and driving innovation across Telenor," says Sigve Brekke, President and CEO of Telenor Group.

Telenor Group's business units will be organised into four clusters: Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe, Emerging Asia and Mature Asia. Each cluster will be led by a Cluster Head, reporting to the Group President and CEO.

The new Services and Operations unit will standardise and consolidate the development and operations of networks, core IT platforms, infrastructure and shared services. The new Products and Customer Interaction unit will focus on improving and scaling customer innovation by working on products, customer journeys and analytics.

The announced changes to the organisation will not impact Telenor Group's financial reporting structure.

The new executive management team will consist of:

  • Sigve Brekke, President and Chief Executive Officer (President and CEO)
  • Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup, EVP and Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
  • Jon Erik Haug, EVP and Head of People
  • Wenche Agerup, EVP and Head of Corporate Affairs
  • Jon Gravråk, EVP and Head of Digital Businesses
  • Morten Karlsen Sørby, EVP and Head of Transformation
  • Svein Henning Kirkeng, EVP and Head of Products and Customer Interaction
  • Ruza Sabanovic, EVP and Head of Services and Operations
  • Petter-Børre Furberg, EVP and Head of Emerging Asia Cluster
  • Lars Åke Norling, EVP and Head of Mature Asia Cluster
  • Alexandra Reich, EVP and Head of Central & Eastern Europe Cluster
  • Berit Svendsen, EVP and Head of Scandinavian Cluster

    Gunnar Sellæg, Patrik Hofbauer, Jesper Hansen, Ingeborg Øfsthus, Michael Foley, Albern Murty, Irfan Wahab Khan, Sharad Mehrotra and Lars Erik Tellmann will step down from Telenor's Group Executive Management team. The business unit CEOs will continue to be CEOs of their respective business units. The new Cluster Heads will also remain in their position as local CEOs.

    Telenor ASA (Nasdaq: TELN)

