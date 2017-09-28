Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017

Transformation has been a key buzzword in the communications networking industry for some years now but it's starting to have a dramatic impact on the people, strategies and financials of communications service providers the world over.
Some of the early transformation movers amongst the network operator community headed to Hong Kong recently to share their experiences and views: We shared some of the initial insights in a slideshow uploaded from the conference show floor and in a couple of video blogs:
Different services require different operational and digital capabilities to suit the needs of the service providers and their end users, noted Ryan Ding, executive director of the board and president for the carrier business group at Huawei, but there are already many case studies and experiences to share with major operators such as Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom and Telkom Indonesia.
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.