& cplSiteName &

Making a Resolution for Resiliency in the Shifting Landscape of Cloud & IoT

Phil Harris
1/5/2018
50%
50%

2018 will be a year for service providers to truly expand their expertise and facilitate digital transformation for their customers across many industries. The business landscape is going to look incredibly different in the new year with more and more organizations finally executing their cloud migration strategies, the explosion of IoT adoption and customers beginning to demand more from vendors to help them differentiate and gain a competitive edge. Service providers are perfectly positioned to help in all of these areas while also discovering new business opportunities. Let's investigate some of these business opportunities in more detail:

Service providers will be critical to enabling the success of IoT
IoT is quickly becoming a reality with an expected 30 billion IoT devices to be in production globally by 2020 according to IDC. These devices must all be connected to the Internet, managed and secured while also delivering a high quality of service to end users. Service providers have the most diverse set of communication mechanisms that major enterprises will rely on for this connectivity -- be it mobility services, broadband and network infrastructure. IoT connectivity will be a major concern for the enterprise, and service providers will be leaders in facilitating this while also gaining the opportunity to utilize much more of their infrastructure investments.

Service providers will become the management layer for enterprise cloud environments
With the various types of cloud environments that enterprises are adopting (e.g. Azure, AWS and Google Cloud), each is unique in the complexity of managing and deploying its services. If a company wants to put a workload into multiple clouds, it has to treat that workload differently based on each cloud. The vast majority of businesses are simply not capable of doing this.

Service providers, due to their years of expertise in infrastructure deployment and maintenance, can treat different clouds as abstract sets of resources and essentially commoditize the cloud as a service. Service providers can include cloud management in their portfolio thereby shielding customers from the complexities of these cloud environments.

User experience will be positioned as a competitive differentiator by service providers
Today, the value of a customer-facing service is measured in high availability, security and performance -- an area service providers know quite well. While these features are important, what isn't emphasized is the user experience of that service, but this is because it has been difficult to measure.

In 2018, service providers could begin to quantify user sentiment, through the use of Natural Language Processing technology that can interpret human communication channels, including social and internal corporate communication networks, and measure satisfaction. This measurement can then be used to determine where application or network issues may exist based on the sentiment of the users that are interacting with them. The move to measuring end-user experience based on sentiment will allow providers to have an additional data source when determining how and where to address issues with their offerings. The providers that can boast the highest level of user satisfaction from their services will have a competitive advantage.

The disruption felt by organizations in all verticals will only get more acute as they try to stay ahead of technology trends. In response, service providers have the opportunity to leverage their investments and expertise to smooth these pain points for their customers while also growing their market share in the New Year.

— Phil Harris, GM, Service Provider Solutions, Riverbed Technology

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Column
With the traditional operator business dying, CSPs must adopt new operating models to deliver digital services.
Protecting the web-scale content user experience lies in utilizing emerging analytics and automation technologies.
Achieving the world's first interoperable 5G New Radio (NR) data connections at 3.5GHz and 28GHz.
As networks extend into the cloud, security and monitoring need to step up their games accordingly, writes Jeff Harris of Ixia.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
AT&T Doles Out End-of-Year Pink Slips
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/2/2018
3 Technologies Fading Away in 2018
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/1/2018
Sigfox CIO Said to Be Latest Senior Exec to Depart
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/2/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
New Year, New You Click Here
The selfie struggle is real.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives