& cplSiteName &

Kickstarting Digital Transformation

Tony Nappi
9/11/2017
50%
50%

Now that pay-TV providers recognize the importance of digital transformation, they are starting to acknowledge that a company-wide approach is necessary for success. We discussed the drivers and challenges as part of the first blog in this series, "Embracing the Digital Transformation."

As MVPD decision makers give the "thumbs up" to begin transformation efforts to boost customer satisfaction, reduce costs, empower customers and help consumers go "digital-first," it is fundamentally important that they properly organize and initiate these efforts across their companies. IBB has identified three principles to guide a successful digital transformation.

  • Ensure strong governance is in place to provide effective leadership and symbiotic cross-functional planning;

  • Define a clear vision that the company can rally around and consistently focus efforts towards; and

  • Organize critical pillars to enable the essential digital experiences, shift customer behavior and, ultimately, transform the company.

Establishing strong governance
A successful digital transformation will produce change throughout the entire organization. New capabilities will be developed that will change both employee and customer behavior, with ripple-down operational and financial effects. Consequently, executive buy-in and sponsorship at the senior-most level are critical to infuse a sense of urgency and momentum throughout the organization.

While this is a shared company-wide transformation, there should ultimately be one executive responsible for the overall program. Ideally, this "owner" would be someone with at least a 51% vote who can be the final decision maker and be held accountable for managing convergent planning and execution.

Besides executive sponsorship and a clear owner, cross-functional alignment must be established early in the process. Multiple teams will be diverting resources and efforts toward the transformation, making it critical to align all efforts. To be truly effective, the digital transformation must be a priority across the entire company.

One vision, one path
Once the proper executive sponsorship and company-wide support have been established, teams must have a clear, consistent understanding of the goals. Defining the overall vision and scope early on is crucial for ensuring that all efforts support the transformation’s long-term objectives. It is also critical that executive leadership help evangelize the message top-down throughout the enterprise to make sure that the vision permeates effectively and the required commitment is in place.

Further, in support of the new vision, clearly defined KPIs should be documented, projecting targets for several years. Teams should know the key drivers of the overall transformation, as well as the individual specific functions needed to achieve the expected results and objectively measure success.

Building critical pillars of success
With the proper governance and vision in place, the organization must be effectively mobilized. By their very nature, digital transformations will span multiple groups that must work together to deliver the vision. IBB has found that focusing teams around the following three key pillars can support a successful digital transformation:

  1. Enablement: Teams focused on building the digital functionality;

  2. Adoption: Teams focused on changing employee and customer behavior to use the digital experiences; and

  3. Transformation: Teams focused on reshaping the company to maximize benefits.

Enablement: The first requirement for digital transformation is to build the digital experiences. MVPDs should focus on balancing digitization of existing manual transactions and enabling differentiated experiences. This is a golden opportunity to design ideal customer journey maps to make sure that optimized and innovative experiences are built with a customer-centric lens. By prioritizing the digital experiences, pay-TV providers can develop short and long-term roadmaps that address quick wins and foundational pain points while delivering enhanced, omni-channel experiences aligned with the vision.

Adoption: "If you build it, they will come" is not necessarily true for MVPDs considering digital transformation. For decades, the only support option for customers was to place a phone call. Whether ordering a new service, managing an existing service or reporting an issue, they had to call customer service. As new digital features and functions are enabled, proper training and communication are needed to drive both employees and customers to think "digital first."

Employees must know and understand these new experiences to properly socialize and advocate benefits to consumers. Likewise, customers need to know that new digital functionality is available, and in most cases, their typical patterns of calling first may no longer work best. Such change requires analyzing customer segments and developing marketing and communications tactics that can be executed at appropriate trigger points to shift behavior towards digital.

Transformation: As the transformation process progresses, a virtuous cycle is created as more features are enabled, and more customers begin to adopt them. Company-wide changes can be made and policies implemented to encourage or even require digital interactions moving forward. Likewise, as calls begin to diminish, resources and facilities can shift to focus on more white-glove experiences, or greater technical challenges. There are multiple levers that can be pulled, in alignment with the long-term vision and KPIs that the company is seeking to achieve.

The digital kickstart
Due to the age of the telecoms business and the many legacy networks, services and solutions that must be maintained, pay-TV providers are not inherently digitally native. As they fully embrace digital transformation, it will ultimately change the way employees and customers interact on every level. As part of the process, transformation leaders should properly rally and organize the entire corporation behind the program. The process can only succeed with the entire weight of the organization behind it, adding momentum to the snowball with each passing subscriber interaction.

This blog is the second in a multi-part series from IBB Consulting Group.

— Tony Nappi, Principal Consultant, IBB Consulting Group

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Column
5G will require a fresh look at RF characteristics as operators deploy next-gen tech on very high-band frequencies.
MVPDs have an opportunity to make digital investments without upending their current business.
VoLTE, in the end, becomes a cloud and NFV story, Metaswitch's Ian Maclean argues.
Clearly, in order to increase VR consumption and creation, open standards like WebVR are necessary.
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Documentaries
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Dirty Data
9|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Scott and Jamie are joined by Ray from Light Reading. The team starts by reflecting on the amount of moaning the impending UK 5G auctions have caused. They then ponder how little control we have over our digital lives and ask whether there should be a limit on the power of the dominant digital utilities. Lastly, Ray derides dirty data, prompting one of Scott's ...
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Cloud, Security, AI & IoT Are Driving the Need for Application-Specific Coprocessors
9|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Niel Viljoen, Netronome's CEO, discusses the changes happening in the processor market, parallel processing and how coprocessors are a must now due to the demise of Moore's Law. For example, networking and security processing requirements are outstripping general purpose CPU performance. Coprocessors, such as in SmartNICs, and kernel-compliant acceleration are ...
Huawei Videos
Cloud Reshapes Enterprise Communications
9|8|17   |   00:59   |   (0) comments

Cloud services capabilities are reshaping the enterprise communications landscape.
Huawei Videos
Huawei TE10: Smart Device, Agile Video
9|8|17   |   02:31   |   (0) comments

Meet the TE10, Huawei's Huddle-Room Cloud Video Endpoint.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Leading European Media Company Secures IPTV Future
9|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Founded in the 1970s by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset is the main private television broadcaster in Italy. But in recent years, Mediaset's IT infrastructures had been unable to support Internet TV services. After a period of exhaustive testing it was clear that the Huawei solution, proposed by Mediapower for IT components and BT for IP ...
LRTV Custom TV
Seize the Industrial & Enterprise LTE Opportunity With Athonet
9|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Athonet CEO Karim El Malki explains how communications service providers and end users can meet the valuable but demanding requirements of vast new markets such as Industry 4.0, Digital Enterprises, Connected and Autonomous Vehicles and other new verticals. And why it is the stepping stone to 5G.
Huawei Videos
Huawei's Enterprise Cloud Communication Solution
9|7|17   |   2:27   |   (0) comments

Huawei's Enterprise Cloud Communication solution provides extensive communications services with a unified cloud platform.
LRTV Documentaries
The Telecoms.com Podcast
9|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

Scott and Jamie put the band back together with the help of Iain from Light Reading. The overgrown enfants terribles of telecoms pick up where they left off by arguing the toss over net neutrality, Europe's 5G progress and some new gadgetry for IFA. In classic journalistic tradition they end up debating whether any of it actually matters and completely fail ...
LRTV Custom TV
2020 Vision Executive Summit: A Must-Attend Event for C-Level Executives
8|31|17   |   01:08   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's annual 2020 Vision Executive Summit takes place this year at the Intercontinental in Prague, Dec. 5-7, 2017. Confirmed speakers include Carl Russo, CEO of Calix, as well C-level executives from Telstra, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom and Verizon Innovation Labs. Please visit
LRTV Documentaries
Stay Tuned for MWC Americas!
8|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Join us for our coverage on MWC Americas in San Francisco.
LRTV Custom TV
Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is the US Ready to Close the Fiber Gap?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/5/2017
Cisco Slammed on Security Performance
Iain Morris, News Editor, 9/6/2017
New Security Mantra: Explode-Offload-Reload
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 9/7/2017
Amdocs Wins Altice USA in Whopper of a Deal
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/7/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
This Sums Up Our Long Weekend Nicely Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.