If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7/31/2017
In case you missed it, Amazon’s 1 percent stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn pledged to open a factory in Wisconsin, Huawei's explosive growth slows and we discuss the human cost of automation.
