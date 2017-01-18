Huawei Outlines Opportunities for Growth in Emerging Markets

BARCELONA -- At the Digital Transformation Forum held today, Huawei outlined its role as an all-round strategic partner to countries looking to advance economic and social development. Huawei is committed to creating value for communities by collaborating with operators to help them maximize network assets, deploy home broadband and indoor digitalization, and drive connectivity to enhance the user experience, while promoting economic and social growth.

As we enter a fully connected era, digital infrastructure is facilitating economic growth and emerging markets are on the cusp of a major transition towards digital economies. The Global Connectivity Index (GCI) published by Huawei in 2016 reported that for each GCI score point increase a country improved its innovation capacity by 2.2%, competitiveness by 2.1%, and productivity by 2.3%. Operators around the world are in a unique position to invest in these emerging markets to capitalize on huge ICT industry potential, untapped demographics, and national ICT strategies.

Huawei is committed to helping operators increase efficiency and drive profitable growth by promoting the sustainable development of emerging markets. William Xu, Executive Director of Board and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer, Huawei, explained: "We work hand-in-hand with operators to help them identify valued customers, develop valued businesses, and build valued networks. We enable operators to combine industry policy with the utilization of existing network resources, and integrate technological and business innovation. Our goal is to help operators drive new revenue streams and a positive business cycle of service development and network construction."

Huawei has analyzed the current landscape in emerging markets to formulate its strategic approach from four angles: user+, family+, asset+, and efficiency+. Rapid deployment of home broadband and indoor digitalization will improve coverage and the user experience. Existing network assets are leveraged to maximize network value and spectrum efficiency, improve O&M, and serve every economic level. Interconnecting all users promotes the development of economy, society, and humanity.

"By 2025, we will see 2 billion more people with mobile connections, and another 500 million broadband homes. Our commitment has always been to enable world’s operators to build roads to new growth," Mr. Xu emphasized. "Huawei continues to drive its social responsibility to help emerging markets grow by at least 1 GCI point while guaranteeing coverage in times of major world events or natural disasters."

MWC 2017 will be held between February 27 and March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei will showcase products and solutions at booth 1J50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1, booth 3130 in Hall 3, and the Innovation City zone in Hall 4. For more information, please visit http://www.huawei.com/en/events/mwc/2017/.

