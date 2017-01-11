& cplSiteName &

Huawei Champions Open Ecosystems at Eco-Connect Europe 2017

11/3/2017
BERLIN -- Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, celebrated the power of open ecosystems and collaborative ICT at this year’s Huawei Eco-Connect Europe, in Berlin. Under the theme of “Go Digital – Go Cloud” Huawei’s flagship event in Europe emphasized the need to create and shape an open, innovative ICT ecosystem to empower the digital transformation of European businesses.

“Digital transformation is no longer a future trend; it's happening now, but digital transformation cannot be done by one single company, or organization, alone.” Vincent Pang, President of Western European Region, Huawei commented, “As a reliable digital infrastructure innovator and enabler, Huawei aims to build an open platform in Europe and globally, leading to closer collaboration across the digital industry. This platform will inspire cross-industry innovation, create a digital culture, and bring clear value to European communities and enterprises. And this is why we held the Eco-Connect Conference with our partners.”

Collaboration is key to innovation, and helping to develop a thriving digital ecosystem. Over 2,000 partners, customers, media, analysts and KoLs attended Huawei Eco-Connect Europe 2017 including Intel, Altair, Commvault, KUKA, Orange Business Services and SAP.

During the conference, Huawei also announced plans to build a global cloud network based on its own public clouds, as well as clouds that it has built together with partners. Huawei believes that the cloud will prosper only when it helps customers create value on an ongoing basis. European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) has been running their workloads on the public cloud that was jointly developed by Huawei and T-system. Relying on thousands of Huawei's high-performance computing nodes, CERN has lowered the overall maintenance costs of Large Hadron Collider (LHC) experiments by approximately 67% and shortened the online cycle from 90 to 15 days.

OpenLab is also one of Huawei’s initiatives to demonstrate its commitment to building digital ecosystems with partners in an open and collaborative way. Various large enterprises and government departments are already implementing solutions developed by Huawei’s OpenLabs. For example, Huawei worked closely with Altair to create an enterprise simulation cloud solution for use within research and development in the automotive industry. Huawei has also innovated with partners such as SAP and Oracle to power IoT solutions, enabling customers to build strong, cost-effective power grids. Further demonstrating the company’s commitment to an open ecosystem, Huawei will launch its next OpenLab, in Paris, by the end of this year.

