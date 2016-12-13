Eurobites: Telekom Austria Launches 'Digitalization' Unit

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone wants EE to share mast info; BT brings Symantec on board for managed security services; Queen endures cybersecurity spiel.
Telekom Austria Group has launched a new subsidiary, A1 Digital International, whose stated aim is to help companies "digitalize" their businesses. The new outfit, which will initially focus on the Internet of Things and the cloud, will be headed up by Elisabetta Castiglioni, late of Siemens and MCI, as was.
Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) has complained to the UK government that mobile rival EE is playing its cards too close to its chest when it comes to revealing the location of its next wave of phone masts in rural areas. EE needs the new masts to deploy its new, 4G-based emergency services network and, as the Financial Times reports (subscription required), Vodafone says it needs the information from BT so it can plan its own masts strategy. (See Eurobites: EE Lands Emergency Services Deal.)
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) has signed an agreement with Symantec Corp. (Nasdaq: SYMC), which sees the US security firm's technology being integrated into BT's range of managed security services. More specifically, Symantec SSL Visibility Appliance is intended to help organizations eliminate blind spots that can arise from encrypted data traffic, while Symantec Cloud Service offers some protection against malware, viruses and other nasties.
In related territory, noted hat-wearer Her Majesty the Queen has opened the UK's new National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in London. Here she is, with The Duke, being talked at by an NCSC operative. (We think her mind may be on lunch.)
And back to BT-related matters: Openreach , the UK incumbent's network access unit, has appointed Liz Benison as its fourth independent board member. The appointment forms part of BT's attempt to keep UK regulator Ofcom sweet -- Ofcom, responding to pressure from BT's disgruntled rivals, has threatened to structurally separate BT from Openreach unless BT takes steps to erect at least notional barriers between itself and its subsidiary. Benison is currently chief executive (UK & Europe, Local & Regional Government) at public services provider Serco. She joins Chairman Mike McTighe, Sir Brendan Barber and Edward Astle on the non-executive line-up. (See BT Bulks Up Openreach Board to Appease Ofcom and Only BT's Dismemberment Will Sate Rivals.)
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.