Eurobites: Telcos' 'Vision' Sees Them Staying Relevant, Tackling Disruptors

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Europeans get a taste for vacation roaming; VeloCloud appoints UK manager; Uber back in court.
A new study, carried out by Accenture on behalf of the European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) , concludes that traditional telcos in Europe can make up for the ground it has lost to "digital disruptors" in the last decade by focusing on three "cornerstones," namely: the creation of an ecosystem centered on the Internet of Things (or Internet of Everything, as ETNO prefers to call it); investment in software-defined, low-latency networks; and the provision of "solutions for digital identity management, transaction security and full transparency and control over data use." The full report, "Lead or Lose – A Vision for Europe's Digital Future," is available to download here.
Google (Nasdaq: GOOG)'s latest move in its ongoing metaphorical chess match with the European competition watchdogs is to offer to ring-fence its online shopping business, in theory keeping it commercially separate from its search engine parent. As the Daily Telegraph reports, Google hopes that this ruse will placate the European Commission, which believes -- to the tune of a €2.4 billion (US$2.8 billion) fine -- that the search giant has abused its dominant position in search to promote its online shopping sideline. (See Eurobites: EU Crunch Time for Google and Eurobites: Google's Q2 Gouged by EU Mega-Fine.)
And on the subject of online behemoths getting into difficulties in Europe, Facebook has been told by the Russian authorities that it will have its social networking platform blocked next year unless it complies with a law that requires websites to store the data of Russian citizens on servers located in Russian. As Reuters reports, the threat has been made by communications regulator Roskomnadzor, which has form in this area: last November it blocked access to LinkedIn for the same offense.
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.