|
Digital Transformation: It's a People Thing
9/25/2017
Digital and operations transformation is much more a people challenge than a technology challenge, according to the many service provider executives who shared their experiences at the recent Operations Transformation Forum in Hong Kong.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
NFV & Carrier SDN: SDN Integration in the Virtualized Realm/Carrier Network Virtualization – a Two-Day Event
September 26-28, 2017, Denver, CO
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
SlideshowsPics: Berzerkeley Bots & Grounded Clouds at MWCA
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Could 5G Have Found Its Glass Ceiling? Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/20/2017
Why Amazon May Be Cable's Biggest Threat Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/22/2017
1 Million Pirate Set-Top Boxes Sold in the UK Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/20/2017
Can Fixed Wireless Fix Rural Broadband? Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/25/2017
Comcast Shuts Down OTT Again Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/19/2017
Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2017
Why Is Software-Defined 10G EPON Critical to Cable's Future Success?
October 5, 2017
Distributed Denial of Service: The Resource Conundrum
October 10, 2017
Cloud Native Mobile Core Networks
October 11, 2017
MoCA Access™: Multi-Gigabit and Beyond
Animals with Phones
Better Pick Up! Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook