& cplSiteName &

As Its Roaming Empire Declines, Syniverse Gets Enterprising

Iain Morris
8/30/2017
50%
50%

To most globetrotting mobile phone users, Syniverse is an unfamiliar name. Yet millions unwittingly rely on its technology.

When a Vodafone UK customer traveling to France ends up on the network of Numericable-SFR, Syniverse Technologies Inc. handles the transfer, validates the user's identity and acts as a clearing-house for the transaction. About $18 billion in transaction-related fees sloshes through its systems every year. Fully owned by private equity player The Carlyle Group LLC since 2011, it is undeniably an essential part of the stitching that holds together the fabric of the mobile roaming ecosystem. (See Carlyle Offers $2.6B for Syniverse.)

But during the past few years, the Syniverse stitching has looked increasingly worn. In the recent April-to-June quarter, revenues from mobile transaction services (MTS), which account for about four fifths of the company's total, shrank 5%, to about $156 million, compared with the year-earlier quarter. And they have fallen from as much as $194 million in the same period of 2014.

The decline is forcing the Florida-based firm to look beyond its telco customers and at a range of new digital offerings.

Roaming ruins
The problem with the mainstream business is certainly not one of relevance, as Syniverse plays a key role for almost all of the world's mobile operators. While it is not alone in enabling roaming -- its main international rival is probably BICS, a subsidiary of Belgian telecom incumbent Proximus -- Syniverse claims to have a much bigger footprint, especially since its $292 million takeover of Hong Kong-based rival Aicent Inc. in 2014. Today, there are hardly any operators that do not use Syniverse in some capacity, says Mary Clark, the company's chief corporate relations officer and chief of staff, whose air miles account backs up the boast. (See EU Rules Will Trigger Worrying Data Tsunami, Says BICS.)

No Sinecure at Syniverse
Mary Clark is working hard to restore Syniverse to profitability by targeting new opportunities in the enterprise sector.
Mary Clark is working hard to restore Syniverse to profitability by targeting new opportunities in the enterprise sector.

Instead, Syniverse has suffered as the roaming business has been squeezed between the twin forces of competition and regulation. "Five years ago it was dropping cash and fabulous margins all the time, but now roaming is more of a cost center" for the mobile operators, says Clark. "So our company has flipped from being on the revenue side to the cost side and we've had to figure out how to pivot." (See Syniverse: Expect a Summer of LTE Roaming.)

Syniverse has clearly not been helped by the European Union decision to scrap roaming charges, which came into effect in June this year. With pricing battles also eating into consumer revenues, the company has had to renegotiate contracts on less favorable terms. Yet Clark is optimistic that most of the pain is now behind Syniverse and that MTS revenues are showing signs of stabilizing.

Want to know more about 4G LTE? Check out our dedicated 4G LTE content channel here on Light Reading.

In the meantime, though, the company's net loss has ballooned from about $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2015 to as much as $16.4 million in the same period this year. Without restructuring, which has recently delivered growth in operating income, the net loss would have been even worse. Staff numbers have been whittled down from more than 2,500 at the end of 2014, following takeover activity, to about 2,200 at the end of June. And a data center migration, along with the successful renegotiation of its data center contracts, has also led to a sharp reduction in costs.

While further restructuring is planned and underway, Clark does not expect headcount to fall much from its current level. The goal now is to power Syniverse back to profitability through sales growth. And with no real sales opportunity left in roaming, Syniverse is turning its attention to a much smaller but fast-growing business it calls enterprise and intelligence services (EIS).

Next page: Chapter and Syniverse

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Automation Taboo: Let's Talk About Jobs
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/24/2017
Too Many Streaming Services, Say Millennials
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/25/2017
Broadband Isn't What It Used to Be
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/24/2017
Samsung Note 8 Debuts With Sweet Camera Tech, No Bangs
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/23/2017
Uber's New Boss? Expedia CEO Is Chosen One
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/28/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Taking Summer Fridays to a New Level Click Here
Tiki-dreaming.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.