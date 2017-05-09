197 Fortune Global 500 Companies Tap Huawei for Success in New ICT Era

SHANGHAI -- Huawei, and its Fortune Global 500 partners and customers showcased jointly-developed ICT solutions driving digital transformation at HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, which kicked off today in Shanghai. Huawei also unveiled its “Platform + Connection + Ecosystem” strategy designed to promote development of an enterprise-level Internet of Things (IoT).

Enterprises are increasingly focused on digital transformation as a competitive advantage and many Fortune Global 500 companies across a wide range of industries are at the tipping point of this transition. Their challenge is to develop new business models that increase Connection and engagement. What’s needed is a digital transformation platform that connects intelligence, data, and devices, enabling them to increase engagement with partners and develop applications that foster innovation.

"Huawei is working with customers and partners to develop innovative, differentiating and leading solutions, and create an open, flexible, secure and agile platform for enterprises to achieve digital transformation,” said Diana Yuan, President of Marketing and Solution Sales for Huawei’s Enterprise Business Group. “As an innovation-oriented company, Huawei is also speeding up implementation of its own digitization strategy and will share its transformation best practices with the industry. Huawei Enterprise Business Group’s capabilities are steadily growing and helping customers gain a competitive advantage and achieve business success through digital transformation. To date, 197 companies on the Fortune Global 500 list and 45 of the top 100 enterprises have chosen Huawei as their partner for digital transformation, a testimony to the strength of our strategy and solutions."

In the future, digitalized companies will be built around data generation, transmission and processing. Huawei has a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions to enable this development in enterprises across diverse industries, including networking, computing, storage, data center infrastructure, Big Data, hybrid cloud and IoT platforms. Huawei also provides leading new ICT and an ecosystem of leading partners to deliver industry-specific applications such as video cloud for the public safety sector, Big Data for the financial services industry, and IoT platforms for power companies.

This year, Huawei released a series of industry-leading products, such as OceanStor Dorado V3, a new-generation all-flash storage system, and FusionServer V5, the latest generation of the FusionServer series. IDC reported that Huawei's data center switches ranked first in market share in China in 2016. In a recent report, Gartner stated that in Q1 of 2017, Huawei’s sales revenue, number of shipments and delivery capacity were all ranked first in China’s server market. Gartner also highlighted that Huawei’s horizontal solutions including data centers, campus networks and IoT platforms have multiple network connections and all-scenario coverage, and offer stability and security.

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Huawei will enhance its broad portfolio with the launch of FusionBridge, a hybrid cloud solution; FusionCloud Stack, a public cloud solution; Atlas, a new-generation smart cloud hardware platform; Intelligent Connections, a new network architecture; and a new generation of SD-WAN solutions.

Huawei is also using the Shanghai event to provide a complete overview of its enterprise-level IoT solutions designed to accelerate Connection. The solutions include: the Huawei OceanConnect IoT platform, a one-stop IoT service platform for enterprises; a comprehensive access solution that integrates enterprise broadband and narrowband networks and utilizes licensed and unlicensed spectrums; the Edge-Computing-IoT (EC-IoT) solution with cloud-device integration; and all-rounded safety capabilities applicable to chipsets and platforms.

Huawei helps customers rapidly develop and deploy business applications through its “Platform + Connection + Ecosystem” strategy, which delivers an open and mutually beneficial ecosystem, a platform that allows flexible deployment, and full-series, full-scenario, and modular connections. Huawei’s enterprise-level IoT solutions have been adopted in many areas, including smart cities, IoT for elevators, smart buildings, and the sharing economy.

Huawei has become a digital transformation facilitator working with its global partners to provide best practices and innovative ICT solutions that help companies around the world embrace digital transformation and drive business success. Recent successes include:

Huawei partners with Dubai Airports to build prefabricated modular data center with Tier III certificates from the Uptime Institute for both design and construction. The data center will carry services that cover almost every aspect of the airport, including flight information and airport operations, passenger transport and baggage services, video surveillance and more. By providing ICT solutions that are agile, rapidly deployable, reliable, energy-efficient and easily maintained, Huawei provides powerful support to carry out highly efficient business operations in Dubai Airports.

