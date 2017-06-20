Uber's New Boss? Expedia CEO Is Chosen One

It sounds like Uber's below-the-radar third option to lead the company will be the winner, with multiple sources suggesting Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will be offered the top job at the ride-hailing company before the day is over.
As of press time, Khosrowshahi has not been officially offered the job, but multiple sources say he will be soon -- and he's expected to accept. The Expedia CEO was the third person that Uber's board was considering in what has been a contentious process. Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman and General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) CEO Jeff Immelt were the other two, but both have taken their names out of the ring -- likely because they could not garner enough support -- via tweets. Uber's eight-person board reportedly voted to hire Khosrowshahi late Sunday after three days of meetings. (See Uber Does Housekeeping Amongst CEO Strategizing.)
Recode suggests that Khosrowshahi was the "truce" choice for the company as former CEO Travis Kalanick was backing Immelt and major investor Benchmark was backing Whitman. Benchmark is currently suing Kalanick in attempt to relieve him of his board seat as well, alleging he committed fraud, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty. (See Uber Investor Sues to Kick Kalanick Off Board.)
Join Women in Comms for its upcoming networking breakfast in Denver, Colorado, on September 28, where we'll be tackling the question "What's the matter with the tech industry?"
Khosrowshahi has been president and CEO of travel site Expedia, based in Bellevue, Wash., since 2005. The publicly traded company plays in a similar world to Uber coordinating travel online, but has a market capitalization of around $23 billion compared to Uber's private valuation of $70 billion. (See WiCipedia: Pao Resets; Fowler Goes Supreme.)
Khosrowshahi, an immigrant to the US from Iran, has been outspoken against President Trump's immigration polices on Twitter. He's also no stranger to M&A, acquiring several companies while leading Expedia, and shares a common enemy with Uber -- Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) -- which Expedia filed a complaint against for using its search engine to benefit its own business over its competitors.
Uber is expected to formally announce its CEO pick shortly, and we'll update this story as we learn more.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
At ANGA COM 2017, Cyrille Morelle, president and CEO of VeEX, updates Alan Breznick with VeEX's new products and technology. This includes VeSion cloud-based platform for network monitoring, AT2500-3G advanced spectrum analyzer and MTTplus-900 WiFi Air Expert module. He also comments on DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and Remote PHY technology.
Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja discusses with Carol Wilson the current status and trends in the SD-WAN market, Versa's innovation around building a software platform with broad contextualization, and the advantages that startups can bring to the SD-WAN market.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.