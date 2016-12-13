TIA Rebuilds After Belcher Bust-Up

In an effort to recover from the abject leadership of previous CEO Scott Belcher, the TIA has appointed a bunch of execs to its senior team.

The industry body, which represents comms industry vendors in the US, has just appointed four new executives -- a chief strategy officer, CFO, CMO and a senior VP for government affairs (a role that now comes with a new set of challenges, of course).

But a new CEO has not yet been appointed to replace Belcher, who warmed the hot seat at the TIA for about two years before he was ousted in late 2016. When his departure was announced last November, the official TIA line on the matter was that Belcher "announced his departure," but according to inside sources Belcher was sacked, a decision that appears to have been well received by TIA staff.

TIA Chairman David Heard, an industry veteran who previously worked at JDSU, AT&T, Lucent and other big industry names, is currently still interim CEO while a replacement for Belcher is found. In the meantime, he has bulked up his team with four new appointments: Brenda Boehm (ex Cisco/Starent) as chief strategy officer and executive vice president for technology and products; Susan Schramm (ex Viavi, Nokia) as chief marketing officer; the exotically named Cinnamon Rogers (ex Time Warner, NCTA) as senior VP for government affairs; and Susan Medick as CFO.

As for Belcher's replacement, the TIA has confirmed that the search for a new full-time CEO continues -- for the TIA's sake, let's hope it can find someone more likely to foster positive relationships and give the association a better name than the previous incumbent.

— Ray Le Maistre, , Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading