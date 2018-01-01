Sprint Appoints Michel Combes President & CFO

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Sprint (NYSE: S) appointed telecom and cable industry executive Michel Combes as President & Chief Financial Officer. Combes will assume the role on January 6 and will report to Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure. Combes will also be appointed to Sprint’s Board of Directors at a later date.
Combes will support Claure and the senior leadership team as the company enters a new phase of transformation to deliver profitable growth. He will be responsible for leading the company’s financial operations, strategy and continued cost transformation.
"Michel is an extremely capable and accomplished global telecom and cable industry leader and I know bringing him on board will help to accelerate our progress as Sprint begins the next chapter of our transformation," said Claure. "He is a visionary executive with a proven track record of successfully transforming leading telecom and media companies and will help us to execute our strategic plan and strengthen our team."
Sprint Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati will leave the company on January 31 after a seamless transition of responsibilities.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.