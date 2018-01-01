Sprint Appoints Michel Combes President & CFO

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Sprint (NYSE: S) appointed telecom and cable industry executive Michel Combes as President & Chief Financial Officer. Combes will assume the role on January 6 and will report to Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure. Combes will also be appointed to Sprint’s Board of Directors at a later date.

Combes will support Claure and the senior leadership team as the company enters a new phase of transformation to deliver profitable growth. He will be responsible for leading the company’s financial operations, strategy and continued cost transformation.

"Michel is an extremely capable and accomplished global telecom and cable industry leader and I know bringing him on board will help to accelerate our progress as Sprint begins the next chapter of our transformation," said Claure. "He is a visionary executive with a proven track record of successfully transforming leading telecom and media companies and will help us to execute our strategic plan and strengthen our team."

Sprint Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati will leave the company on January 31 after a seamless transition of responsibilities.

