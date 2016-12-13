Radcom Appoints CTO

Tel Aviv -- Radcom Ltd. has appointed Rami Amit chief technology officer (CTO) and head of product, both new positions for the company.

Amit had been director of engineering at Cisco's NFV business unit located in Israel,

Radcom said Amit will play a key role in shaping its technology strategy and vision, as the company looks to provide communication service providers (CSPs) with a cost effective, highly scalable, software only solution to assure their customer experience.

At Cisco NFV BU, Amit was responsible for Cisco's broadband solutions, deployed by many top-tier CSPs. During his tenure at Cisco, Rami led several new products from inception up to worldwide deployment. He was also instrumental in the company's transition to virtualization and application delivery in the Broadband market.

Before Cisco, Rami held several CTO positions; he was the CTO for Jungo, a leading software provider for broadband service providers and founded Surf & Call Solutions, which was later acquired by CosmoCom. Furthermore, Rami was the first employee of the VoIP industry pioneer, VocalTec, in which he is considered as one of the early inventors of VoIP leading many of the VoIP technologies and products and innovating with the industry's first VoIP gateway in addition to many other technological achievements.

Radcom chief executive officer Yaron Ravkaie said in a statement, "I'm thrilled to welcome Rami to Radcom. He brings a unique blend of telecom market knowledge and technological leadership spanning the entire breadth of the telecom industry from telephony, all the way up to network virtualization. With proven proficiency in leading product and technological development for large scale top-tier CSP deployments, I'm confident that Rami's technology leadership will enhance our solution - MaveriQ - as we look to continue and increase our competitive advantage, and bring more value to our customers."

Radcom, Ltd.