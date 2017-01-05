Orange Business Services Appoints New SVP Americas

Orange Business Services has appointed Rob Willcock as senior vice president of the Americas, effective immediately. Rob will lead the company's enterprise activities across North and Latin America, reinforcing the Orange strategy to be the trusted partner for multinational corporations’ digital transformation. He takes over the management of the Americas region from Mark Kenealy.

Formerly the country manager for the UK and Ireland at Orange Business Services, Rob has more than 20 years of business and technology leadership experience. He has led consulting, business development and global customer programs across multiple regions. His range of international expertise makes him well equipped to support enterprises with their global business needs and create the best possible experience for their employees and end-users alike with tailored communications solutions.

