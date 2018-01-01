Eurobites: Telia Supplies New ETNO Chairman

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ooredoo says it's not buying a stake in Turk Telekom; CityFibre connects up medics in Coventry; Idea seeks to raise funds ahead of Vodafone merger.
The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) has appointed Phillip Malloch as its new chairman, succeeding Steven Tas, who has held the post for the past three years. Malloch is vice president of Telia Company , and has been part of the ETNO set-up since 2012. In a separate move, Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM) has joined ETNO's executive board, and will be represented there by its senior advisor for corporate affairs, Thomas Müller.
In response to recent reports in the local media, Qatari operator Ooredoo has issued a statement saying that while it had held discussions regarding the acquisition of a stake in Türk Telekomunikasyon A.S. , these "did not progress to the negotiation stage."
UK altnet CityFibre is working with systems integrator Pinacl Solutions to connect 62 doctors' surgeries and community health centers in the city of Coventry to CityFibre's gigabit network. The system, due to go live in May, promises to provide healthcare professionals with "buffer-free access" to patient records and offer patients better WiFi, among other improvements.
In other Vodafone-flavored news, Vodafone UK 's recently appointed enterprise director, Anne Sheehan, has been making her predictions for the year ahead. She tips IoT as the next big thing, and expects many new applications of the transformative technology to arrive in the coming months. To help provide the connectivity to make it all happen, Sheehan says Vodafone is spending £2 billion ($2.7 billion) on technology and services, including a "converged network that will support developments in in artificial intelligence, 5G and full fibre broadband."
Accedo , the Swedish video software specialist, is tooting its own trumpet, announcing that its Accedo One cloud platform powered more than 300 million video users in 2017.
An IPO for Spotify ? It's been the subject of speculation for many months but now it seems the Swedish streaming company is actually setting the process in motion, at least according to this Reuters report. A "source familiar with the matter" tells Reuters that Spotify has filed confidentially with US regulators for an IPO and is hoping for a direct listing in the first half of 2018.
