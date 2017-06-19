Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT's chief strategy officer departs; Telekom Austria, Tele2 enjoy positive Q2 numbers; MTS and Ericsson test Licensed Assisted Access.
Niek Jan van Damme, who, as a member of the management board at Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) since March 2009 has been responsible for fixed-line and mobile communications in Germany, is to leave the operator at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by Dr. Dirk Wössner, who is returning to the German giant after a spell at Rogers Communications Inc. (Toronto: RCI), the Canadian cableco. In a statement, van Damme admitted that his departure is earlier than he had originally intended but that it was "the best way to ensure a seamless transition."
Telekom Austria Group , which these days is the European unit of Carlos Slim's América Móvil S.A. de C.V. , enjoyed a fruitful second quarter, with revenues up 4% year-on-year to €1.08 billion (US$1.24 million) and EBITDA up 7.8% to €359 million (414 million). Service growth was recorded in all of the operator's markets, apart from Serbia and Macedonia.
Sales at Sweden's Tele2 AB (Nasdaq: TLTO) were also up in the second quarter, from 6.66 billion Swedish kronor ($796 million) last year to SEK7.98 billion ($963 million) this time round. Mobile service revenue was up an impressive 12% on a like-for-like basis. On the basis of these results, Tele2 has updated its full-year financial guidance, now anticipating EBITDA between SEK6.2 and 6.5 billion (previously SEK5.9 and 6.2 billion) and capex of between SEK3.6 and 3.9 billion (previously SEK3.8 and 4.1 billion).
Russia's Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS) (NYSE: MBT) has teamed up with Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) and Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) to test Rel-13 Licensed Assisted Access, which uses capacity in the 5GHz band in conjunction with licensed spectrum to provide a bandwidth boost. The demonstration was carried out in an MTS test lab over a live network using Ericsson's Pico RBS 6402 small cell and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE mobile test device.
EU ministers met up yesterday to discuss how best to plan for a "digital single market," and the European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) chucked in its tuppence worth, making a plea for EU policymakers to "embrace high levels of ambition" and make sure that all regulation is geared towards "the achievement of Europe’s overarching policy goals." ETNO says that it is "highly concerned" that the way the wind is blowing, EU legislation wise, such goals will not be achieved. And for what it's worth, on the back of the meeting EU ministers issued "ministerial declaration" pledging that they are fully committed to making 5G a success for Europe.
Sky (NYSE, London: SKY), the UK-based pay-TV giant, has had its knuckles rapped by the Advertising Standards Authority over references it made to "Super Reliable Sky Broadband" in a TV ad. The complaint was brought by Virgin Media Inc. (Nasdaq: VMED), which basically felt the reference wasn't borne out by the available evidence, and the ASA agreed.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
At ANGA COM 2017, Cyrille Morelle, president and CEO of VeEX, updates Alan Breznick with VeEX's new products and technology. This includes VeSion cloud-based platform for network monitoring, AT2500-3G advanced spectrum analyzer and MTTplus-900 WiFi Air Expert module. He also comments on DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and Remote PHY technology.
Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja discusses with Carol Wilson the current status and trends in the SD-WAN market, Versa's innovation around building a software platform with broad contextualization, and the advantages that startups can bring to the SD-WAN market.
ARRIS's John Ulm says a major accomplishment of SCTE•ISBE's Energy 2020 program is increased focus on power cost and consumption, including inclusion of energy requirements in operators' RFPs and RFIs.
A Gigabit access platform being deployed today must be able to deliver all types of services to an increasing number of devices. A non-blocking architecture is necessary to support the ever-increasing growth in bandwidth demand. The Huawei Gigabit access solution is based on a distributed design that is fully scalable to deliver a unprecedented performance.
As service providers transition their SD-WAN solution from trials and limited deployments into production at large scale, there are important considerations to successfully operationalize these solutions and realize their full potential, without adding complexity, introducing uncertainty or disrupting current business operations. Sunil Khandekar, CEO and Founder ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.